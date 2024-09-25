Manchester City confirm Rodri knee ligament damage, extent of injury remains unclear

The midfielder limped off during the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

According to reports, initial tests showed he would likely miss the rest of the season.

The Spain international, who won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, has been in him home country this week consulting specialists.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee," read a club statement.

"The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

"Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

All three of City’s league defeats last season came without Rodri.

The FA Cup final loss to Manchester United was the only match in all competitions they lost with him, and Pep Guardiola has not shied away from describing the 28 year old as "irreplaceable".