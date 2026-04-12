Manchester City 6/5 for Premier League title after capitalising on Arsenal slip-up with easy Chelsea win

Manchester City have been cut to just a fraction bigger than evens for the Premier League as bookmakers struggle to call the title race.
Arsenal went into the weekend with a nine-point advantage and would've led by 12 had they defeated Bournemouth on Saturday, only to lose 2-1 and hand City the chance to move within six.
It's one City took after moving through the gears in the second half at Stamford Bridge, where they beat a poor Chelsea side 3-0.
And it means they could be top of the table in 10 days as they face Arsenal in a blockbuster game at the Etihad next Sunday before then hosting Burnley the following week, which is their game in hand over the Gunners.
Premier League title odds
- 8/13 - Arsenal
- 6/5 - Manchester City
Odds via Sky Bet, correct at 20:15 BST on 12/04/26
Should City win both they would move level on points with Mikel Arteta's side, with only goal difference separating them, and it would be in City's favour as they currently trail by three. Beating Arsenal would reduce that to one at most, and victory over Burnley would therefore move them top of the table.
The pressure is on Arsenal then as they head to Manchester still favourites at 8/13, with the outcome sure to have a huge impact on the market. Win and Arsenal will go long odds-on once more, draw and they will harden significantly, lose and City will take over as favourites.
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