Nathan Ake headed the winner as Manchester City edged out rivals Liverpool 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to claim a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Dutchman turned in a superb Kevin De Bruyne cross just before the hour at the Etihad Stadium to put City ahead for a third and decisive time in absorbing contest on Thursday. Liverpool had cancelled out earlier City goals from the prolific Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez through Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah respectively. City’s victory ended Liverpool’s reign as holders and kept Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a fifth victory in the competition in six seasons.

Both teams were playing their first games since mid-November but the clash was fought with the intensity that has come to be associated with their encounters. Haaland and Cole Palmer both woefully missed the target when they should have scored early on but the Norway international was not to be denied for long. The striker, who appeared to have a free run against Liverpool’s defence, turned home De Bruyne’s near-post cross in the 10th minute having nipped in front of Joe Gomez to score his 24th goal of the season.

But within 10 minutes the visitors were level. Former City midfielder James Milner was afforded far too much room in the penalty area and Carvalho tucked home his cross. Liverpool made two changes for the second half, with Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for Bajcetic and Carvalho, but were behind before either could get into the game. Just 76 seconds after the restart, Mahrez fired home from the right side of the penalty area from Rodri’s cross. However, City’s lead lasted just over a minute as Nunez out-paced Aymeric Laporte down the left and Salah converted well from a less-than-ideal cross. City went ahead again in the 58th minute from a quickly taken corner. De Bruyne picked up the ball short and was allowed far too much time to cross to the far post, where Nathan Ake headed home.

