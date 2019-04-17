Harry Kane reminded Manchester City just what they missed out on as he scored two goals to earn Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

The England captain was desperate to join the champions in the summer but City never came up with an offer that even got close to Spurs’ valuation, and how he made them pay as their 15-game unbeaten streak was ended. After playing his part in Dejan Kulusevski’s opener, he put Spurs back in front following Ilkay Gundogan’s equaliser with a sublime finish before delivering late drama. Riyad Mahrez’s stoppage-time penalty had looked like stealing City a point but Kane, who also had a goal ruled out by VAR, had other ideas, heading home an even later winner in the fifth minute of time added on.

Kane’s performance could easily tempt City back into the market for him in the summer, but Spurs will be hoping this result can reignite their Champions League hopes. The result will also have been welcomed at Liverpool as they cut the gap to six points at the top and they have a game in hand as the Premier League title race hots up. It was a win and performance that was at odds with what has happened at the north London club following three successive defeats. While Antonio Conte had been fighting fires after appearing to question Spurs’ transfer policy in an Italian TV interview, City boss Pep Guardiola was complimentary about them in the build-up. It is easy to see why as he has been stung by Spurs enough in recent seasons, as the north London team have had the knack of being able to exploit them with Son Heung-min running in behind. And they needed just four minutes to execute that plan again as they took the lead. Kane dropped deep and set Son racing through with a delightful pass and the South Korean unselfishly played in Kulusevski who converted into an empty net.

Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham

‣ xG: 2.61 - 1.93



Riyad Mahrez's 92nd minute penalty - awarded after a VAR monitor check - looked to have secured a point for City but Harry Kane netted a remarkable late winner. pic.twitter.com/WVgOnnPnuC — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 19, 2022

It was a classic Spurs goal against City, but the home response was typically strong. Joao Cancelo drifted an effort just wide after cutting inside and then Gundogan rattled the post with an effort from just inside the area. On an evening when Spurs needed their goalkeeper to be at his very best if they were to stand a chance, Hugo Lloris produced a costly error that allowed City to equalise just after the half-hour. The Frenchman, who cost Spurs two goals in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves, spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross and Gundogan was on hand to convert into an empty net. Spurs survived to half-time and were also able to snuff out City after the restart with some strong defending. They continued to look dangerous on the break and Son tested Ederson from distance after being played in by Kane. There was nothing Ederson could do about Kane’s brilliant goal that saw Spurs regain their lead just before the hour.

17/04/19: Man City 4-3 Spurs

‣ Raheem Sterling’s last minute tie ‘winner’ is ruled out by VAR



17/08/19: Man City 2-2 Spurs

‣ Gabriel Jesus’ last minute ‘winner’ is ruled out by VAR



19/02/22: Man City 2-3 Spurs

‣ Riyad Mahrez 92', Harry Kane 95'



This fixture loves late drama pic.twitter.com/E4ccKNAPqx — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 19, 2022