Manchester City were hardly tested as they formally confirmed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon.

After winning the first leg of the last-16 tie 5-0 last month, City barely got out of second gear in Wednesday’s return at the Etihad Stadium. Gabriel Jesus did have a goal disallowed while Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling also worked visiting goalkeeper Antonio Adan, but Pep Guardiola’s side showed little urgency against a side clearly resigned to elimination. Such was City’s control that veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson was sent on for the latter stages while youngsters James McAtee and Luke Mbete also appeared in the second half.

Another of City’s promising academy products, defender CJ Egan-Riley was handed a place in the starting line-up, although that was enforced by the absences of Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. In all, Guardiola made six changes from the team that outplayed Manchester United on Sunday. Among those to sit out key playmaker was Kevin De Bruyne, who is just one booking away from a ban in the competition. City strolled through the first period, controlling possession but not putting the Sporting defence under much pressure. It was 24 minutes before they mustered a shot on target with Foden’s effort from 20 yards testing goalkeeper Adan. Jesus did feel he should have had a penalty after a challenge by Manuel Ugarte, and he was also given nothing after a tackle by Luis Neto on the edge of the area. Sterling had City’s best chance of the first half after being played through by Foden but he failed in his attempt to dink over Adan.

Manchester City 0-0 Sporting - 5-0 agg (xG: 1.70 - 0.65)



