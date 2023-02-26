In-form Manchester United welcome a former star's Reading team, with Paul Ince taking his side to Old Trafford. Jake Osgathorpe provides a bet.
Manchester United have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, meaning they can rest and rotate in that second leg on Wednesday and take perhaps field a strong side in this game.
I don't expect to see a full-strength United, but we should at least get to watch some of the usual starting XI, meaning a home win is strongly fancied.
The Red Devils have made Old Trafford a fortress once again this season, losing just once to English opposition in front of their own fans - with that defeat coming in the opening game.
Since then they have won 11 of 12 home games in domestic competitions, beating all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag's side are back enjoying playing in front of a full-house at the Theatre of Dreams, and they should brush Reading aside here.
MANCHESTER UNITED WIN TO NIL is a bet that has landed in six of their last nine home wins, and looks a cracking play again here.
Opponents Reading are poor travellers to say the least, with Paul Ince's side having lost seven of their last 10 road games in the Championship and 10 of 15 in total this season.
They have failed to score in seven of those contests, shipping multiple goals eight times.
From an underlying numbers standpoint, they have mustered just 0.94 xGF per away game, which ranks them sixth worst in the league, highlighting their lack of attacking threat.
United should have a fairly comfortable evening on Saturday, and can rack up another home win with an accompanying shutout.
Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Reading (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
