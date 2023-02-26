Sporting Life
Garnacho man u

Man Utd v Reading tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:07 · THU January 26, 2023

In-form Manchester United welcome a former star's Reading team, with Paul Ince taking his side to Old Trafford. Jake Osgathorpe provides a bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

2.5pts Manchester United to win to nil at 4/5 (General)

Manchester United have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, meaning they can rest and rotate in that second leg on Wednesday and take perhaps field a strong side in this game.

I don't expect to see a full-strength United, but we should at least get to watch some of the usual starting XI, meaning a home win is strongly fancied.

The Red Devils have made Old Trafford a fortress once again this season, losing just once to English opposition in front of their own fans - with that defeat coming in the opening game.

Since then they have won 11 of 12 home games in domestic competitions, beating all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: ITV4

Man Utd 1/8 | Draw 15/2 | Reading 18/1

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Erik ten Hag's side are back enjoying playing in front of a full-house at the Theatre of Dreams, and they should brush Reading aside here.

MANCHESTER UNITED WIN TO NIL is a bet that has landed in six of their last nine home wins, and looks a cracking play again here.

Opponents Reading are poor travellers to say the least, with Paul Ince's side having lost seven of their last 10 road games in the Championship and 10 of 15 in total this season.

They have failed to score in seven of those contests, shipping multiple goals eight times.

From an underlying numbers standpoint, they have mustered just 0.94 xGF per away game, which ranks them sixth worst in the league, highlighting their lack of attacking threat.

United should have a fairly comfortable evening on Saturday, and can rack up another home win with an accompanying shutout.

Manchester United v Reading best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Manchester United to win to nil at 4/5 (General)

Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Reading (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1420 GMT (26/02/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

