Manchester United have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, meaning they can rest and rotate in that second leg on Wednesday and take perhaps field a strong side in this game.

I don't expect to see a full-strength United, but we should at least get to watch some of the usual starting XI, meaning a home win is strongly fancied.

The Red Devils have made Old Trafford a fortress once again this season, losing just once to English opposition in front of their own fans - with that defeat coming in the opening game.

Since then they have won 11 of 12 home games in domestic competitions, beating all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.