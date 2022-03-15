Long since out of the Premier League title race, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils saw their final route to silverware slammed shut by Diego Simeone’s wily, well-drilled side on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United will be ending another season without silverware. ‣ Premier League: 5th (TBC) ‣ Champions League: RO16 ‣ FA Cup: Fourth Round ‣ Carabao Cup: Third Round pic.twitter.com/FEm3zPSWsx

United failed to build on their scarcely-deserved draw in the first leg of this last-16 clash in Spain, with Renan Lodi’s first-half header securing a 1-0 Old Trafford win as Atleti progressed to the quarter-finals.

The 2-1 aggregate exit extinguished any faint hopes of a first piece of silverware since the 2017 Europa League as the Premier League side saw a fifth successive continental campaign end in defeat to Spanish opposition.

United started well enough at a rocking Old Trafford, where Anthony Elanga would have scored his second of the tie was it not for a fortunate Jan Oblak save on a night that the reigning LaLiga champions grew into.

Joao Felix scored a bullet header in the first leg and saw a first-half goal ruled out for offside, shortly before Antoine Griezmann hook a cross to the back post for Lodi to head home.

It was a gut punch that United failed to respond to as Simeone’s side sat deep, soaked up pressure throughout the second half and frustrated the hosts as much as the officials.