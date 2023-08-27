Man City assistant Juanma Lillo did not enjoy stepping in for Pep Guardiola

When asked if he enjoyed taking charge in Guardiola’s absence, Lillo said: “Not at all. I much prefer being with Pep. Especially when it’s a question of health, I don’t enjoy this at all. We miss his presence now more than ever.

“I haven’t spoken to him after the match. During the match I spoke to him at some moments, but generally he was speaking to the other members of the technical staff. But he’s been totally present today.”

City dominated play throughout, but the Blades produced a resolute and disciplined defensive display.

“Generally I thought we played really well today,” said Lillo, who confirmed Phil Foden had started on the bench due to an upset stomach. “It was a lot closer to what we wanted.

“From the second half I thought we really found our rhythm and we were able to win the ball back a lot quicker.

“We were able to find the new spaces created from winning the ball back quicker and we could have scored more before the first goal went in.”