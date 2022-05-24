The Premier League season has only just finished but Manchester clubs City and United are set for a busy summer with a number of incomings and outgoings backed in to short odds.

As sure as night follows day, the end of the Premier League season precedes a mammoth interest in transfer activity with clubs having more than three months until the September 3 deadline to strengthen or rebuild their squads. After a calamitous campaign, by their own high standards, it's understandable Manchester United are expected to do plenty of business this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag tries to stamp his authority on proceedings. But their rivals in the blue half of the city might also be saying hello to some new faces and waving goodbye to some old ones if we are to believe the betting markets.

City to beat United to Phillips' signature? Leeds' final-day Premier League survival is unlikely to prevent a bidding war for their home-grown England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is clearly destined for greater challenges at the other end of the top flight. Manchester United have long been rumoured to be admirers of the 26-year-old but the historical acrimony between the two clubs means Phillips is incredibly unlikely to cross the Pennines to join Leeds' most hated rivals. Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for Phillips this summer but Manchester City - losing Fernandinho at the end of this season, remember - have, in recent days, emerged as his likeliest destination, now 11/10 favourites for a summer switch.

Odds to sign Kalvin Phillips before September 3 (via Sky Bet) 11/10 - Manchester City

7/1 - Arsenal

9/1 - Newcastle

12/1 - Aston Villa

18/1 - Liverpool

20/1 - Manchester United Odds correct 1600 BST (24/05/22)

The fact United have drifted out to 20/1, having been 5/2 favourites at one stage, shows the strength of dislike between the Red Devils and Leeds. They might be well advised to instead pursue their longstanding interest in Declan Rice but at 3/1 the West Ham midfielder appears to be staying put. So, enter a deep-lying midfield man their new boss is quite familiar with...

De Jong odds-on for Old Trafford move With Paul Pogba clearly on his way out this summer - priced at 2/9 to rejoin Juventus in Serie A - the Red Devils need reinforcements in midfield and with Ten Hag taking over, it's perhaps no surprise a former Ajax favourite leads the queue. Things have not quite worked out for Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona and he is now a best-priced 4/6 to link up again with his former boss at Old Trafford, although Paris St-Germain are also interested and could throw a spanner into those works.

Odds to sign Frenkie de Jong before September 3 (via Sky Bet) 4/6 - Manchester United

7/4 - Paris St-Germain

8/1 - Manchester City Odds correct at 1600 BST (24/05/22)

Jesus to leave but Sterling to stay put? Pep Guardiola's rotation policy will always lead to rumours about Manchester City players seeking moves elsewhere - and this summer it is the turn of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, two forwards whose Etihad contracts expire next summer. Jesus is heavily odds-on, at 2/5, to join an Arsenal side likely to be losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and, possibly, Eddie Nketiah, this summer. However, the whispers about Sterling are yet to be reflected in the betting markets - Arsenal are the large-odds favourites at 9/1 to sign him this summer, suggesting the 27-year-old will stay at City another year and potentially leave as a free agent.

Henderson out, Johnstone in at Old Trafford? It seemed United had decided on Dean Henderson as David de Gea's natural successor after the England keeper followed up successful seasons on loan at Sheffield United with 26 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2020-21. But after suffering a hip injury that kept him out of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 squad, he has suffered a drastic downturn in fortunes, playing just three cup games this season.

He appears a cert to be snapped up by Newcastle, who are 1/20 to sign the 25-year-old this summer - and it's possible Henderson's role as De Gea's understudy could be taken by another England stopper, former United man Sam Johnstone. Johnstone failed to make a senior appearance for United after coming through their academy but is 2/1 for an Old Trafford return after spending four seasons as number one at West Bromwich Albion, where he is out of contract this summer.

Rashford to seek a new start at PSG? There is no arguing that Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career has stalled - the question is whether he sticks around in an attempt to give it a push-start or seeks a fresh challenge elsewhere. If he does opt for the latter and United are willing to let him go, Paris St-Germain are the 7/2 favourites to sign him this summer, well ahead of Arsenal and Barcelona, who are both 8/1 in the market. Elsewhere at United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has never seemed truly at home at Old Trafford and is 7/4 to return to former club Crystal Palace in this summer's transfer window. But Ten Hag noticeably used his first press conference as United manager to address Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Red Devils, insisting the Portuguese superstar is a big part of his plans. Despite those comments, Ronaldo has shortened to 7/2 for a switch back to another of his old clubs, Real Madrid - that's half the price he was 10 days ago.

