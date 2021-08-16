Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea's winner as they edged to a 1-0 success against Malmo, moving one step closer to qualification.
It was a matter of missed opportunities for the Blues though, who created plenty of chances and could have won by a wider margin.
Again Thomas Tuchel's side were solid defensively, limiting their hosts to just four shots on goal, keeping a third clean sheet in four group games.
The win leaves them in a great position to qualify for the knockout rounds, and means a hosting of Juventus in their next Champions League game will likely decide the group winners.
More to follow....