Hakim Ziyech's second half goal was enough for Chelsea in Sweden, as they won 1-0 to move onto nine points in Group H.

It was a matter of missed opportunities for the Blues though, who created plenty of chances and could have won by a wider margin.

Again Thomas Tuchel's side were solid defensively, limiting their hosts to just four shots on goal, keeping a third clean sheet in four group games.

The win leaves them in a great position to qualify for the knockout rounds, and means a hosting of Juventus in their next Champions League game will likely decide the group winners.

