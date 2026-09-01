Malick Fofana next club odds: Arsenal 4/9 for deadline day transfer

Arsenal find themselves as the 4/9 favourites to complete the signing of winger Malick Fofana before Tuesday's transfer window closes.

The Premier League champions are looking to reinforce their attacking options with the aim of retaining their crown, and a deadline day move for the Lyon and Belgium winger is being considered, according to various reports. Fofana is believed to be a long-term target for Arsenal. He's scored 19 goals and assisted a further eight in 84 appearances for his current side. Alongside that, he's been capped five times by the Belgian national team.

Malick Fofana to sign for before September 2 2026 (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 4/9

Tottenham - 5/2

PSG - 5/1

RB Leipzig - 17/2

Roma - 11/1

Inter Milan - 22/1 Odds correct at 10:40 BST (01/09/26)

Arsenal's transfer window so far has delivered central midfielder Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle in a £75million deal alongside the £55million capture of Aston Villa and England defender Ezri Konsa. Another winger in Christos Tzolis has also arrived. He contributed two assists on his debut in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City. But with forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus both set to depart, boss Mikel Arteta remains on the hunt for further attacking reinforcements. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday to conclude any business, although that can be extended by a further two hours with a deal sheet if required.