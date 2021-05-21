Manchester United: Harry Maguire expected to miss Europa League final

An integral part of the set-up since his big-money move from Leicester in 2019, the 28-year-old was forced off in the comeback win at Aston Villa on May 9 after Anwar El Ghazi awkwardly landed on him.

Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage in the incident but Solskjaer had been upbeat about the Red Devils skipper returning to lead the side out in Wednesday’s final in Gdansk.

However, Solskjaer’s positivity has waned and the United boss expects the England international to miss the shot at glory against Villarreal.

“He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no,” the Norwegian said after the centre-back was pictured walking without crutches on Thursday evening.

“But, as I’ve said so many times, I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, and see if he can try to be out there.

“Steadily but surely he’s improving but ligaments they take time to heal.”