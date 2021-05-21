Manchester United: Harry Maguire expected to miss Europa League final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to miss the Europa League final against Villarreal.
An integral part of the set-up since his big-money move from Leicester in 2019, the 28-year-old was forced off in the comeback win at Aston Villa on May 9 after Anwar El Ghazi awkwardly landed on him.
Maguire suffered ankle ligament damage in the incident but Solskjaer had been upbeat about the Red Devils skipper returning to lead the side out in Wednesday’s final in Gdansk.
However, Solskjaer’s positivity has waned and the United boss expects the England international to miss the shot at glory against Villarreal.
“He’s walking but it’s a long way from walking to running so, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll see him in Gdansk, no,” the Norwegian said after the centre-back was pictured walking without crutches on Thursday evening.
“But, as I’ve said so many times, I’m going to give him until Tuesday night, the last training session, and see if he can try to be out there.
“Steadily but surely he’s improving but ligaments they take time to heal.”
Maguire has had plenty of criticism levelled at him over the past couple of years, but it has been evident since his injury that Manchester United are simply not the same team without him, and that has been reflected in the betting, with a number of firms easing United's price for victory over Villarreal after the news that the England centre-half would miss the final.
United are now out to 17/20 with Sky Bet to beat Villarreal, having been 5/6 earlier in the day. Not a huge drift, but notable nonetheless.
The setback casts doubt over Maguire's involvement at the Euros this summer, although he is still a 1/12 shot to make Gareth Southgate's 26 man squad, while his price to make the starting XI for England's opener against Croatia also remains long odds-on at 1/3.
Odds correct at 13:40 BST 21/05/21
Solskjaer expects the defender to play an important role off the field in Poland if, as expected, he does not make it.
“He’s a very important person in the dressing room and a leader,” the United boss said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.
“Before the fans came in, I think you all heard him from the stands.
“He does still want the team to do well, of course, he’s organising even from the stands, which has been easy because it’s been so quiet.
“So, he’ll come (to Poland), he’ll be in the dressing room, he’ll make sure everyone’s ready for the final.”