Maccabi Tel Aviv confirm appointment of Robbie Keane as their new head coach

The 42-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and replaces Aitor Karanka at the club.

Maccabi finished third in Israel's top-flight last season and face Moldovan side Petrocub Hîncești in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told their club website.

"My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season."