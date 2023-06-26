Maccabi Tel Aviv confirm appointment of Robbie Keane as their new head coach

Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv have confirmed the appointment of Robbie Keane as their new head coach.
The 42-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and replaces Aitor Karanka at the club.
Maccabi finished third in Israel's top-flight last season and face Moldovan side Petrocub Hîncești in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told their club website.
"My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season."
This will be Keane's first spell in full-time management following a brief period serving as Indian Super League side Atlético de Kolkata's player-manager in 2018 - they won two of their three games under his guidance.
He has since worked in assistant roles for the Republic of Ireland and then Middlesbrough.
Keane was most recently with Sam Allardyce at Leeds, although they failed to keep them in the Premier League after taking over with four games remaining of the season.
"Robbie brings with him the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, qualities that he demonstrated everywhere he played," club owner Mitch Goldhar added.
"These characteristics combined with the ambitions to succeed as a coach are in line with our goals at Maccabi."