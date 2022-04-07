It's all square as West Ham head to France for the second leg of their Europa League tie with Lyon. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

West Ham played with 10-men for half of the first leg in London, but managed to hang on for a 1-1 draw to leave this tie delicately poised. The Hammers were on the back foot after Aaron Cresswell's sending off, conceding a host of good chances to Lyon, ultimately being fortunate to come away all square (xG: WHU 0.58 - 2.42 LYO). Cresswell will be a miss for this second leg, and the fact that the Hammers played a near full-strength team at the weekend in a disappointing defeat to Brentford (xG: BRE 1.66 - 0.30 WHU) has to be seen as a negative too heading into this second leg.

Lyon v West Ham (agg: 1-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: BT Sport 1 Lyon 21/20 | Draw 12/5 | West Ham 13/5

Fortunately for the Hammers, the French side are as out of form as they are. Les Gones have won just one of their last six, and sit a lowly 10th in Ligue 1 - a massively disappointing season for them. The Europa League is their one shot at qualifying for Europe next season, so their eggs are firmly in this basket. Peter Bosz's side have plenty of individual quality that can hurt West Ham, but I feel as though both teams will be conservative in this second leg.

There will be plenty of respect between the pair, mainly of the counter-attacking abilities of both teams, so neither team will want to play fully on the front foot at risk of getting exposed. With so much at stake, UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals greatly at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Neither team have been prolific in attack of late, and that, along with the increased stakes of the game, should see very few chances at either end in a tight, low-scoring contest.