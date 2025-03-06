Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca handed nine-month touchline ban

Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca has been handed a nine-month touchline ban following his confrontation with a referee last weekend.

Fonseca, hit by the lengthy suspension on his 52nd birthday, has been barred from the dugout until November next year after squaring up to French referee Benoit Millot in Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 home win against Brest. After being sent off by Millot, Fonseca angrily confronted the match official, screaming in his face. The Portuguese has also been banned by the French Professional Football League from entering the Lyon dressing room until September.

Vu la jurisprudence "Pablo Longoria", Paulo Fonseca va prendre 30 matchs de suspension. pic.twitter.com/lLn5fYbmVb — Salim Lamrani (@SalimLamraniOff) March 2, 2025

FPFL disciplinary committee president Sebastien Deneux said: “Mr Fonseca is a Ligue 1 coach. He is above all an educator. It goes without saying that this attitude is strictly incompatible with these duties. “Mr Fonseca’s attitude, throwing himself towards the referee, yelling at him, to the point that they found themselves head to head, is an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour.” Former Roma, Lille and AC Milan head coach Fonseca, who apologised for his behaviour after the match, replaced the sacked Pierre Sage as Lyon boss at the end of January and has been in charge for just three matches. Lyon, sixth in the Ligue 1 table, face FCSB in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.