Luton vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Over 10.5 corners at 4/5 (General)
While they possess a game in-hand over those sitting above them, Luton will want to ensure that the current four-point gap between themselves and safety doesn't continue to get wider.
They've had a tough run of fixtures - the visit of Aston Villa in Saturday's late kick-off is hardly ideal.
Unai Emery's men are unbeaten in their last five games away from home in all competitions, with recent trips to Fulham and Sheffield United ending in victory.
Only Burnley (5) and Sheffield United (8) have picked up fewer points than the Hatters at home this season. As the prices indicate, it points to an away win.
Luton's form is a concern when it comes to their survival hopes, although not surprising on pre-season expectations. Yet they have been competitive in contests.
The defeat to Sheffield United was a missed opportunity, but other games on this winless run have come against Liverpool, Newcastle and both Manchester clubs.
With the prices available, taking OVER 10.5 CORNERS delivers appeal at 4/5.
What helps this selection is the fact that Luton often concede the first goal in home contests. Only Sheffield United (11) have gone behind more often than Luton (8) in front of their own supporters this season.
They're chasing games more than the rest of the league. This benefits the potential of corners in home games as the crowd looks to encourage them back into the contest.
It's also why they see more corners in the second-half of games. They had one in the first-half vs Man United but seven after the break. It was 5-8 vs Sheffield United, 3-4 vs Chelsea.
Given Villa's attacking mentality is outlined in the fact they've taken the fifth-most corners in the Premier League. Expect this to be a game where Villa take the most in the first-half, followed by Luton in the second.
Luton's contribution to the corner count should mostly come in the second-half if they are trailing.
In 13 home games, 63% of their goals have come after the break, while BTTS IN THE SECOND-HALF has landed in Kenilworth Road contests against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
TEDEN MENGI has committed two or more fouls in two of his last four league games at home, meaning he could catch the referee's attention in Saturday's late kick-off.
Luton will be without Mads Andersen and Marvelous Nakamba, while forwards Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown may not be fit enough to feature.
Defender Amari'i Bell is also a major doubt for the home side.
Villa could be without seven players for the trip south. Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain long-term injuries for Unai Emery.
Jhon Duran, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos are out, with the fitness of Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres being monitored. They could be forced into fielding a weakened back line.
Luton XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Burke; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Morris, Chong; Woodrow.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Tielemans, Luiz; Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey; Watkins.
