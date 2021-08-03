Sporting Life
Chelsea's have reportedly had a bid rejected by Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku next club odds: Chelsea 7/4 favourites after reported bid

By Sporting Life
09:15 · TUE August 03, 2021

Chelsea are 7/4 favourites to land Romelu Lukaku this summer after a bid was reportedly rejected by Inter Milan.

The offer was reported as being in the region of £85m, a bid which would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to Inter, according to Sky in Italy.

Romelu Lukaku next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Chelsea - 7/4
  • Tottenham - 9/1
  • Manchester City - 18/1
  • Real Madrid - 20/1

Odds correct at 0900 (03/08/21)

It was hinted that Chelsea would have to offer of more than €100m (£85m) to tempt Inter to sell the Belgian, but Lukaku is settled in Milan, making the transfer a little less likely.

Lukaku played a key part in Inter's Serie A success last season, scoring 24 times from chances equating to 22.40 expected goals (xG) for the Italian champions.

It is clear that Chelsea are in the market for a new striker, having previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
