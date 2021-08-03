Romelu Lukaku next club odds: Chelsea 7/4 favourites after reported bid

Chelsea are 7/4 favourites to land Romelu Lukaku this summer after a bid was reportedly rejected by Inter Milan.
The offer was reported as being in the region of £85m, a bid which would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to Inter, according to Sky in Italy.
Odds correct at 0900 (03/08/21)
It was hinted that Chelsea would have to offer of more than €100m (£85m) to tempt Inter to sell the Belgian, but Lukaku is settled in Milan, making the transfer a little less likely.
Lukaku played a key part in Inter's Serie A success last season, scoring 24 times from chances equating to 22.40 expected goals (xG) for the Italian champions.
It is clear that Chelsea are in the market for a new striker, having previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.