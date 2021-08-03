Romelu Lukaku next club odds: Chelsea 7/4 favourites after reported bid

The offer was reported as being in the region of £85m, a bid which would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to Inter, according to Sky in Italy.

It was hinted that Chelsea would have to offer of more than €100m (£85m) to tempt Inter to sell the Belgian, but Lukaku is settled in Milan, making the transfer a little less likely.

Lukaku played a key part in Inter's Serie A success last season, scoring 24 times from chances equating to 22.40 expected goals (xG) for the Italian champions.

It is clear that Chelsea are in the market for a new striker, having previously been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.