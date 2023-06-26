Sporting Life
Luka Modric in action for Real Madrid

Luka Modric signs new one-year contract at Real Madrid

By Sporting Life
11:28 · MON June 26, 2023

Luka Modric has extended his contract with Real Madrid for another year.

The LaLiga club announced on Monday that Croatia playmaker Modric, 37, would remain with the Spanish giants until at least the end of June 2024.

Modric – who joined Real from Tottenham in 2012 and has gone on to win the Champions League five times as well as three LaLiga titles – would have been out of contract this summer and so could have left on a free transfer.

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30 2024.”

Modric – who helped Croatia reach the 2018 World Cup final and won the Ballon d’Or that year – had been linked with following former team-mate Karim Benzema in making a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Following the announcement of his new contract at Real Madrid, Modric wrote on Twitter: “Home Sweet Home. #Modric2024”.

FOOTBALL TIPS