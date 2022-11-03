The 23-year-old Colombia international, who signed from Feyenoord in the summer for a reported £21million, sustained the injury in the recent home defeat to Fulham and missed last Saturday’s Premier League win at Liverpool.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, whose side play Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday, said: “Luis Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we thought it was.

“He wasn’t making the progress we expected so we did a scan. He is probably out until after the World Cup break.”

Marsch said Sinisterra had damaged a ligament that controlled the metatarsals in his foot and doctors were hopeful it has not been ruptured.