Luis Enrique appointed as new head coach of Paris St Germain

The French club parted company with Galtier on Wednesday despite his success in leading them to a record 11th Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge.

Luis Enrique, who had been out of work since stepping down from his role with Spain after last year’s World Cup, has signed a two-year deal.

A statement read: “Paris St Germain is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Enrique as head coach of the professional team. The Spanish coach has signed a two-year contract.”

Galtier’s position had been the subject of speculation since PSG exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

His team went on to pip Lens to the domestic title by a single point but the 56-year-old’s eventual departure came as little surprise.