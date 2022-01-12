Digne has fallen out with Everton boss Rafael Benitez, who confirmed last week the 28-year-old no longer wanted to play for the Toffees.

Villa have already signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona as Gerrard makes his mark on the squad after replacing Dean Smith in November.

Gerrard had been open about wanting to sign a full-back to compete with Matt Targett.

Digne had been linked with Newcastle and Chelsea but Villa have won the race for the France international.