Liverpool vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool dominated the ball (69% possession), battered Manchester United on the shot count (34-6) and won the xG battle (2.38-0.75) but ultimately, the honours were shared. Jurgen Klopp will draw encouragement from the performance at Anfield on Sunday which he claimed was “more dominant” than when his side beat United 7-0 but ultimately it will feel more like two points dropped, not one won.

Domestically, it leaves the Reds one point off the pace as they divert their attention to the visit of West Ham with a Carabao Cup semi-final spot up for grabs. In the top flight, no side has conceded fewer goals this term than the Reds (15) but I do not think that tells the full story. In 25 games, Liverpool have only kept eight clean sheets. West Ham have only lost one of their last nine games (because of a stomach bug), and they certainly have the firepower to bloody the nose of the hosts.

Michail Antonio's absence has forced David Moyes to move Bowen into a central position, not that the role is alien to him having played as a striker a fair bit for Hull, and it looks to have paid dividends. He bagged his 10th league goal of the campaign against Wolves at the weekend and has already eclipsed last term's domestic tally. Bowen also found the net in the last round and I fancy him to double his Carabao Cup tally at an appetising price.

A caveat to Bowen to score anytime is the fact this is a cup game amidst a hectic festive schedule, that said he did start the last round. Combining it with the game to feature over 2.5 goals and Emerson to be shown a card appeals. The full back has picked up nine cards this season.

Team news Ryan Gravenberch became the latest casualty in the Reds midfield, he was forced off just after the hour mark on Sunday with a hamstring injury and joins Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Alexis Mac Allister in the treatment room.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool boss

Klopp should field Harvey Elliot, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones in the Reds engine room. West Ham have been a lot more fortunate in the injury department, Antonio is the only absentee. Moyes could go relatively strong here which would mean starts for Mohammed Kudus and Bowen.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz. West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Bowen.