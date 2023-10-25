Liverpool vs Toulouse betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Toulouse's steep rise under some excellent stewardship should be applauded, winning the Coupe de France last season and cementing themselves as a solid Ligue 1 side. Indeed, it's earned them a place in Europe and a trip to Anfield. While they should be respected, especially as they appear to be Liverpool's closest challengers in Group E, getting something at one of the best teams on the continent looks a too big a task at the moment. The bookmakers certainly think as much, making the Reds massive favourites for the match-up. I can't see past a win for Jürgen Klopp's men, either, but there's few popular markets of interest in my opinion.

BuildABet @ 13/1 Darwin Núñez to score anytime

Cristian Cásseres Jr. 3+ total fouls

Cristian Cásseres Jr. to be carded

Darwin Núñez could get the opportunity to start having been used as a substitute in the 2-0 derby win over Everton at the weekend. He's always a big threat to score. The case for Cristian Cásseres Jr. to be on the referee's mind has been made above, making him a solid choice for disciplinary markets in the BuildABet.

Team news

Among the sidelined Liverpool players are Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak. Despite returning to full training, Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the Reds and might not be risked here. Yet to make his debut for Toulouse, Ibrahim Cissoko might just miss out. Oliver Zanden and Zakaria Aboukhlal are ruled out for the visitors.