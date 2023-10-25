Liverpool vs Toulouse betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Cristian Cásseres Jr. to be shown a card at 12/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, BetUK)
1pt Cristian Cásseres Jr. 3+ total fouls at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Cristian Cásseres Jr. 4+ total fouls at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
Toulouse's steep rise under some excellent stewardship should be applauded, winning the Coupe de France last season and cementing themselves as a solid Ligue 1 side.
Indeed, it's earned them a place in Europe and a trip to Anfield.
While they should be respected, especially as they appear to be Liverpool's closest challengers in Group E, getting something at one of the best teams on the continent looks a too big a task at the moment.
The bookmakers certainly think as much, making the Reds massive favourites for the match-up. I can't see past a win for Jürgen Klopp's men, either, but there's few popular markets of interest in my opinion.
I'm willing to focus on a visiting player for the value selections in this game. It is Toulouse's CRISTIAN CÁSSERES JR. that makes appeal when it comes to the disciplinary offerings.
The Venezuelan midfielder leads Ligue 1 in fouls committed this season, recording 18 at an average of 2.73 fouls committed per game. He's high in the rankings for tackles won, too, so the 23-year-old certainly gets through a lot of work in the Toulouse engine room.
Liverpool can stretch the away side with the positivity of their own midfield, so the prices available for Cásseres Jr. to concede 3+ FOULS (9/4) and 4+FOULS (13/2) are intriguing.
Cásseres Jr. has yet to receive a yellow card domestically, but he was carded in the UEL last time out and had three fouls in Toulouse's first group game.
With that in mind, adding Cásseres Jr. TO BE SHOWN A CARD to the staking plan makes sense at a price of 12/5.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Darwin Núñez could get the opportunity to start having been used as a substitute in the 2-0 derby win over Everton at the weekend. He's always a big threat to score.
The case for Cristian Cásseres Jr. to be on the referee's mind has been made above, making him a solid choice for disciplinary markets in the BuildABet.
Among the sidelined Liverpool players are Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak. Despite returning to full training, Cody Gakpo is a doubt for the Reds and might not be risked here.
Yet to make his debut for Toulouse, Ibrahim Cissoko might just miss out. Oliver Zanden and Zakaria Aboukhlal are ruled out for the visitors.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Núñez.
Toulouse: Restes; Keben, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Spierings, Sierro, Cásseres Jr; Donnum, Dalinga, Gelabert.
Odds correct 1600 BST (25/10/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.