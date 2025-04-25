Liverpool vs Tottenham tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 7/2 Alexis Mac Allister 2+ total shots

It's been a case of 'when not if' for Liverpool and their status at Premier League champions. Finally, we have an answer. Sunday's main event clash with Tottenham is the day for the unofficial coronation. A side whose domestic season carries little value and their sole focus on the Europa League campaign. They're one of a few teams in the Premier League with this approach. Manchester United have also made no secret of their desire for success in Europe's second tier competition. And then there's Arsenal in the Champions League - Liverpool's dominance allowing them a position where they can also put their focus elsewhere with little value in their league outings.

Arne Slot's Liverpool require one point for the title

Spurs' only win in their last five was the result which finally put a wounded Southampton out of their misery. The two games either side ended in defeat. That remains their only league victory across their previous seven. They were defensively battered in the previous Premier League meeting with Liverpool. The Reds scoring six from chances worth 5.63 expected goals (xG) - the latter the highest they've posted in a top-flight match this season. With an Anfield atmosphere full of excitement, there's every chance we see a dominant, front-foot performance again.

What are the best bets? Of course, we won't be seeing a trophy lift on Sunday - that'll be reserved for their final game of the season which is at home to Crystal Palace. But the scenes of celebration will go long into the night. We've seen nothing across the course of the campaign to suggest Spurs can spoil the party and that's particularly the case in recent league matches.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are having an awful league season

There's a number of avenues you could go down in this match but with a title to be won, I wonder how many players will want to get themselves onto the scoresheet. Giddy excitement from the crowd may also reflect on the players. A thought process of 'we're about to win it and I want to have my name in the history books as well' may come into play. One player I'm going to target then given his position on the pitch is ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER with 6/5 available with bookmakers for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Alexis Mac Allister 2+ total shots with Sky Bet This bet is just for shots, they don't have to be on target, and the World Cup winner has shown throughout the season that he will go for goal if the opportunity presents itself.

It's been a winner in two of Mac Allister's previous three league starts, with a goal coming in that 6-3 thriller in the previous league meeting. This has been a winning pick eight times in the Premier League this season but it's worthy noting that it only happened one time in his first 13. Across his previous 14 starts, it's landed on six occasions. I'm not sure if Liverpool will replicate the 24 shots they had in north London, but they should see a fair few chances and the value is there in taking Mac Allister to be among them.

Team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winner last time out

Arne Slot is likely to settle on a side which has played the majority of the season in what could be their title-winning game. Talk continues on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future but he should come in at right-back having scored the winner against Leicester last time out. Conor Bradley therefore drops to the bench while Joe Gomez is out through injury. Tottenham continue to be without Radu Dragusin and the likelihood is that they'll rotate again to keep key players fit for the European campaign.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz. Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Tel.

Match facts Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 15 home games against Tottenham in all competitions (W11 D4), winning the last three while scoring four goals each time.

Tottenham have won just two of their last 24 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L16), with both victories coming at home. They’ve also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 18 against the Reds in the competition.

Tottenham have conceded 10 goals against Liverpool this season, losing 6-3 in the Premier League and 4-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. They last conceded more against an opponent in 2013-14 (11 vs Man City), while the most they’ve conceded is 14 (vs Chelsea in 2001-02).

Tottenham (37) are 42 points behind Liverpool (79) coming into this match. It’s the second highest number of points Spurs have been behind a side they’re facing – they were 43 behind Arsenal when they met at White Hart Lane in April 2004, with the Gunners securing the title against them that day.

With five games remaining, Liverpool have already won as many Premier League games this season as they did last term (24), while victory in this game would also see them equal their points tally from last season (82) with four games to go.

Tottenham have lost 18 Premier League games this season, only losing more in 1993-94 and 2003-04 (19 both times).

Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 29 Premier League games, since a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in September. It’s the second longest scoring streak in a single campaign, after Arsenal who scored in all 38 games in 2001-02.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, only netting more against Manchester United (16) in his European club career. 11 of those 15 goals have come in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer (14) netting more against Spurs in the competition.

If he plays it will be Luis Díaz’s 100th Premier League appearance. He would be the 60th player to reach this milestone for Liverpool, the third most of any club after Arsenal (70) and Chelsea (63).

Richarlison has scored in four of his last five Premier League appearances (4 goals), though Tottenham have lost all four of these games. Indeed, only Matheus Cunha (5) has scored in more defeats than Richarlison this term.