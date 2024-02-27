Liverpool vs Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

No bets advised
The Jurgen Klopp farewell tour began in perfect fashion, with Sunday's Carabao Cup success over Chelsea delivering Liverpool the first trophy from the four remaining.
Klopp's Kids vs The Blue Billion-Pound Bottlejobs is how the game will be remembered, largely thanks to Gary Neville's line on commentary, and a significant number of inexperienced players ensuring the job got done made it a famous win for the Anfield club.
The days that have followed have led to incorrect 'average age' comparisons between the two. 'Oooo look Chelsea were actually younger' the argument from some corners - come on, be serious here.
Those with limited first team minutes who appeared from the bench at Wembley are likely to get more here as Liverpool's injury crisis continues.
The uncertainty surrounding Liverpool's team news makes this a tricky game to get involved with.
Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and James McConnell are three of the youngsters who could feature from the off following their substitute performances last time out.
It'll be such a mix of youth and experience in this Liverpool team. Klopp may also be forced to go strong in certain areas of the pitch simply because of the lack of options available to him.
Due to the unpredictable line-up from the hosts, NO BET is my route here.
There is plenty of football going on at the moment, with Chelsea vs Leeds and Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United two other games going on Wednesday night that have more betting potential.
Add in Saints boss Russell Martin saying “we could do without that right now if I’m being honest" regarding this game and I'm more than happy to sit this out.
Changes are expected from the home side, but the value comes in targeting their full-backs to be involved in their attacks.
On the left, KONSTANTINOS TSIMIKAS is likely to start. He possesses a threat going forward and WON 2+ FOULS in his last Premier League start, the draw with Arsenal in December, despite coming off injured in the first-half.
CONOR BRADLEY has thrived on the right side of the Reds' defence, and his ability to drive forward could have easily led to a goal against Chelsea on Sunday.
He's had seven shots in four league appearances, with two in the Carabao Cup final.
This has been discussed already, and we shouldn't expect to see a typical Liverpool side on Wednesday night.
Thiago Alcântara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson Becker, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joël Matip are those confirmed as missing for the FA Cup contest.
Wataru Endo, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai have a chance of being involved, but it's unlikely Klopp will take any risks given their busy schedule for the remainder of the season.
Southampton boss Martin revealed that Ryan Fraser will be missing for around a month after he was injured in their defeat to Millwall.
Juan Larios and Ross Stewart remain long-term absentees.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; McConnell, Clark, Mac Allister; Gordon, Danns, Gakpo.
Southampton XI: Lumley; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Aribo; Mara, Adams, Edozie.
Odds correct at 1845 GMT (27/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.