Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

With replays scrapped at the fifth round this season, Nottingham Forest have a big advantage in the fact that this tie will be decided on the night, at the City Ground. Manchester United are ravaged by injuries, especially defensively, and while they are favourites to win the game and advance, I won't be going near Erik ten Hag's haphazard, inconsistent side.

They head into this on the back of a poor defeat at home to Fulham, ending a seven match unbeaten run (won six), with that run starting after a 2-1 league defeat in this fixture. Forest were beaten by Aston Villa at the weekend, but scored twice in defeat, with the goals continuing to flow since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

What are the best bets? That should continue here, making OVER 2.5 GOALS the main bet of this preview. Since Nuno took over, Forest's 13 matches in all competitions under him have featured 45 goals - an average of 3.5 per game. They have scored and conceded plenty, highlighting their new-found attacking style under the previously defensive-minded coach.

But, the defensive frailties remain, and that's the same for United, who have conceded 15 times in their last 10 matches across all competitions. It's no surprise then that nine of those matches have seen Over 2.5 Goals land, and we should see a repeat here as two attack-minded teams with exceptionally vulnerable defences going head-to-head. Given the above numbers, I'll also have a smaller play on NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 13/8. Across their 13 games under Nuno, the Tricky Trees have scored multiple goals on nine occasions, hitting 2+ in five of seven home games.

Given United have a make-shift defence, no Casemiro and a chaotic style of play, it's no surprise to see they have allowed 2+ goals in six of their last 10 - including away at Newport and Wolves. This looks a safer play than taking a Forest win, purely because of the hosts defensive worries. They may have scored 2+ in nine of 13, but they have failed to win in six of those nine.

Goals should flow here, with Forest more than capable of racking up two or three against this make-shift Manchester United backline. Injuries will likely mean Victor Lindelof again plays left-back and he could be in for a tough evening up against the lively Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Forest's main man Morgan Gibbs-White will likely have a say in the scoring, but he's also liable for a booking, been carded six times this season, including both of his last two home games.

Team news Nottingham Forest trio Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly and Ola Aina all picked up injuries on Africa Cup of Nations duty and there is currently no timeframe on their potential return, while Chris Wood and Nuno Tavares remain out. Divock Origi will be pushing to start up front at the expense of Taiwo Awoniyi, who was only fit to play the first 45 minutes last weekend, and he could be supported in attack by former Man United man Anthony Elanga, as well as Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

As for Man United, Casemiro is a major doubt after being forced off with a nasty head injury in last weekend's defeat to Fulham, meaning Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen or Sofyan Amrabat could deputise in centre-midfield. The Red Devils are definitely without Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount as they all continue to recover from injury, . After making his first senior start against Fulham, teenage academy graduate Omari Forson will be hoping to retain his place on the right side of attack, although he faces competition from Antony, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will likely complete the front three.