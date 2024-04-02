Liverpool vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Luis Diaz to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
These sort of games are my least favourite to be involved with when it comes to betting.
Liverpool a ridiculously short 1/16 to secure victory - a price that makes the 1X2 market out of the picture and one that has a knock-on effect elsewhere.
It's hardly a surprise though when 52 points separates the Premier League leaders and its bottom club. Given the context of the title race, it isn't just the win that Liverpool should be chasing.
The Reds are six goals worse off than Arsenal on the goal difference, and considering the Gunners won 11-0 on aggregate across their two meetings with the Blades, anything less than a significant home win will be viewed as a slight disappointment.
Sky Bet have EIGHT Liverpool players at an odds-on price in their 'to score or assist' market - that further highlighting what a one-sided contest this could be.
The best price you're getting on a Mohamed Salah goal is 8/15; Darwin Nunez is 4/6. The value pick in the market though could well be LUIS DIAZ with 11/8 available that the winger strikes anytime.
His tally across the course of the season stands at 12 in all competitions with seven of those coming in the Premier League. He found the net in the weekend win over Brighton and had another disallowed for offside.
Diaz recorded a staggering ten shots when scoring in their recent home contest with Luton and across his last four in the league, including the win against the Hatters, he's returned 22 efforts.
Those two games mentioned above also saw a total of five shots on target.
I'd usually focus a bit on the opposition's defence and which side looks more vulnerable but this is a Blades team who have shipped 77 goals across the course of the season.
If they continue going at that rate, they'd see 99 goals against in a single campaign. Liverpool can push them closer to that marker, with Diaz a candidate for involvement throughout.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
Liverpool are fancied to strike multiple times, and with DIAZ backed to hit the net, looking at ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER to have some involvement adds value to a multiple.
The midfielder has a goal and four assists across his last four games in the Premier League, with two helpers coming in the home win over Luton.
It's a game that still could see a couple of cards despite its expected one-sided nature. BEN OSBORN committed two fouls in his last away game at Bournemouth alongside three tackles in the home draw with Fulham.
Liverpool remain without a number of first team players as has been the case in recent weeks.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago are all definitely out, while Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are also likely to be sidelined for Thursday's visit of the Blades.
Cameron Archer, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are unavailable for Chris Wilder.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz.
Odds correct at 0900 BST (03/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.