Liverpool vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

These sort of games are my least favourite to be involved with when it comes to betting. Liverpool a ridiculously short 1/16 to secure victory - a price that makes the 1X2 market out of the picture and one that has a knock-on effect elsewhere. It's hardly a surprise though when 52 points separates the Premier League leaders and its bottom club. Given the context of the title race, it isn't just the win that Liverpool should be chasing. The Reds are six goals worse off than Arsenal on the goal difference, and considering the Gunners won 11-0 on aggregate across their two meetings with the Blades, anything less than a significant home win will be viewed as a slight disappointment.

What are the best bets? Sky Bet have EIGHT Liverpool players at an odds-on price in their 'to score or assist' market - that further highlighting what a one-sided contest this could be. The best price you're getting on a Mohamed Salah goal is 8/15; Darwin Nunez is 4/6. The value pick in the market though could well be LUIS DIAZ with 11/8 available that the winger strikes anytime. CLICK HERE to back Luis Diaz to score anytime with Sky Bet His tally across the course of the season stands at 12 in all competitions with seven of those coming in the Premier League. He found the net in the weekend win over Brighton and had another disallowed for offside.

Diaz recorded a staggering ten shots when scoring in their recent home contest with Luton and across his last four in the league, including the win against the Hatters, he's returned 22 efforts. Those two games mentioned above also saw a total of five shots on target. I'd usually focus a bit on the opposition's defence and which side looks more vulnerable but this is a Blades team who have shipped 77 goals across the course of the season. If they continue going at that rate, they'd see 99 goals against in a single campaign. Liverpool can push them closer to that marker, with Diaz a candidate for involvement throughout.

BuildABet @ 28/1 Luis Diaz to score anytime

Ben Osborn to be shown a card

Alexis Mac Allister to score or assist Click here to back with Sky Bet Liverpool are fancied to strike multiple times, and with DIAZ backed to hit the net, looking at ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER to have some involvement adds value to a multiple. The midfielder has a goal and four assists across his last four games in the Premier League, with two helpers coming in the home win over Luton. It's a game that still could see a couple of cards despite its expected one-sided nature. BEN OSBORN committed two fouls in his last away game at Bournemouth alongside three tackles in the home draw with Fulham.

Team news

Liverpool remain without a number of first team players as has been the case in recent weeks. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago are all definitely out, while Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are also likely to be sidelined for Thursday's visit of the Blades. Cameron Archer, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are unavailable for Chris Wilder.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz.

Match facts Liverpool have won their last six Premier League meetings with Sheffield United, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

Liverpool have lost just one of their 39 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides (W32 D6), going down 1-0 against Fulham in March 2021. Since that defeat, the Reds have won their last eight such games by an aggregate score of 28-5.

Sheffield United have earned four points from their last three Premier League away games (W1 D1 L1), twice as many as they had in their first 11 on the road this term (W0 D2 L9).

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League home games in April (W13 D6), and are unbeaten in 12 since a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in 2017.

Liverpool haven’t lost any of their last 13 Premier League evening kick-offs (7pm or later), since a 2-1 home loss to Yorkshire side Leeds in October 2022 (W11 D2). The Reds have won each of their last eight such games, scoring 26 goals in the process.

Sheffield United have conceded a league-high 77 Premier League goals this season. It’s already their most in a single top-flight campaign since 1975-76, when they shipped 82 goals in 42 games and finished bottom of the table.

Sheffield United have had a two-goal lead in both of their last two Premier League games, but have failed to win either of them (2-2 v Bournemouth, 3-3 v Fulham). Before this, they had only failed to win one of their 23 Premier League matches when leading by 2+ goals (3-3 v Manchester United in November 2019).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah hasn’t scored or assisted a goal in any of his three Premier League appearances against the promoted sides this season. He’s never gone four such games without a goal involvement in the competition before.

Only Oli McBurnie (8) and Gustavo Hamer (7) have been involved in more Premier League goals for Sheffield United this season than Ben Brereton (5 – 4 goals, 1 assist), despite the Chilean only playing five games for the Blades since joining in January.