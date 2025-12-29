Liverpool vs Leeds predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: New Year's Day, 17:30 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

This fixture has delivered entertainment in recent years, even if the visitors dropped out of the Premier League for a couple of them. Two of the previous four saw Liverpool scoring six with Jesse Marsch's Leeds somehow securing victory at Anfield in between. The meeting at the beginning of December gave us a thrilling 3-3 draw and all six goals came in the second-half. Given the revival of both sides, we should expect further entertainment. Leeds have surprised everyone with their turnaround. Daniel Farke was on the cusp of losing his job but a run of five games unbeaten - which includes a 3-1 win over Chelsea and a 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace - pushed them seven clear of the drop zone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is UNSTOPPABLE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xk6MQhOAs5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 28, 2025

Elland Road has been vital for Leeds though with 15 of the 20 points gained coming in front of their own supporters. The only road win coming against rock bottom Wolves. And then there is the injury to Joe Rodon which will likely force a tactical change back to a 4-3-3. This run has come following a permanent switch to 3-5-2 with physicality and set-pieces proving key. Although, as the goal above shows, they are still a side full of confidence and should retain that even with a likely defeat here. At 11/10 across the board, BTTS AND OVER 2.5 GOALS certainly provides appeal.

Florian Wirtz scored his first Liverpool goal last time out

Only Manchester City (13) have seen more games go over 2.5 than both Leeds and Liverpool (12) this season, with the pair averaging over 3.0 goals per match. Liverpool, despite being the defending champions, have conceded in 13 of their 18 outings too. For Leeds, they've managed just two clean sheets. The opposition has scored in all nine of their away games with Liverpool finding the net in eight of nine at Anfield. However, given the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (seven goals in his last six), Leeds'll fancy their chances of striking. If Wolves can leave Anfield with a goal and four shots on target, there's hope for us all.