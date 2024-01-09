Liverpool vs Fulham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool's attack has been insatiable at home this season, regardless of competition or line-up. In the Premier League they are averaging 2.6 goals and 2.9 expected goals (xG) per game, which culminated in their 4-2 thrashing of Newcastle last week, a fixture in which they obliterated the top flight's record for xG generated in a single match by racking up 7.11. To manage a busy fixture list, Jurgen Klopp has rung the changes in the Europa League and Carabao Cup but there has been no drop-off in the Premier League leaders' attacking output when playing at Anfield. In five fixtures on home soil across those competitions they have averaged 3.8 goals and 3.1 xG per game. You can see where I'm going with this.

Unsurprisingly however, there is no value in backing goals, no matter which way you attempt to get into it. What did pique my interest was the best price of 4/11 about a LIVERPOOL win, which while of course too short to back as a single immediately led to me to the -1 HANDICAP which looks a standout option at 19/20, something I'd be happy to back down to as short as 17/20. It's at this point I do feel it necessary to acknowledge the fact that Fulham pushed the Reds mightily close at Anfield in early December, with the hosts coming out on top 4-3 in a thrilling contest settled by two late goals. It remains Liverpool's only single-goal home win in all competitions this season. As for Fulham, that performance was something of an anomaly during a campaign built on strong form at Craven Cottage and held back by terrible results on the road; only Newcastle and Sheffield United have collected fewer than their six points from 10 Premier League away games.

Go for Gakpo

Having been substituted just before the hour mark in their 2-0 win at Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday it feels incredibly likely that CODY GAKPO will be included in the Liverpool XI. Slightly under the radar, the Netherlands forward has managed to move on to eight goals for the season, with the vast majority coming away from the league. He has scored in every round of the Carabao Cup so, which makes his position in the market as only the fourth-most likely Reds player to get on the scoresheet and subsequent 19/10 price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal.

JOAO PALHINHA will likely be a busy man once again on Wednesday night. The Premier League's tackler leader - he has made 18 more than any other player this season - made five challenges and committed four fouls at Anfield a month ago but quite remarkably avoided a caution. The Portugal midfielder has 10 for club and country this season and nine in his last eight appearances.

Team news

Virgil van Dijk could return from illness for Liverpool but Dominik Szoboszlai remains out injured. Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Asia Cup respectively, while Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are long-term absentees. Fulham quintet Joao Palhinha, Raul Jimenez, Willian, Antonee Robinson and Tom Cairney sat out the FA Cup win over Rotherham and are expected to return. Tim Ream and Adama Traore remain missing through injury, while Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are at AFCON.