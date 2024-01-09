Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate celebrate

Liverpool vs Fulham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
12:38 · TUE January 09, 2024

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup

2pts Liverpool (-1) handicap at 19/20 (Coral)

1pt Cody Gakpo to score anytime at 19/10 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 15/2

Liverpool's attack has been insatiable at home this season, regardless of competition or line-up.

In the Premier League they are averaging 2.6 goals and 2.9 expected goals (xG) per game, which culminated in their 4-2 thrashing of Newcastle last week, a fixture in which they obliterated the top flight's record for xG generated in a single match by racking up 7.11.

To manage a busy fixture list, Jurgen Klopp has rung the changes in the Europa League and Carabao Cup but there has been no drop-off in the Premier League leaders' attacking output when playing at Anfield.

In five fixtures on home soil across those competitions they have averaged 3.8 goals and 3.1 xG per game.

You can see where I'm going with this.

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

What are the best bets?

Unsurprisingly however, there is no value in backing goals, no matter which way you attempt to get into it.

What did pique my interest was the best price of 4/11 about a LIVERPOOL win, which while of course too short to back as a single immediately led to me to the -1 HANDICAP which looks a standout option at 19/20, something I'd be happy to back down to as short as 17/20.

It's at this point I do feel it necessary to acknowledge the fact that Fulham pushed the Reds mightily close at Anfield in early December, with the hosts coming out on top 4-3 in a thrilling contest settled by two late goals.

It remains Liverpool's only single-goal home win in all competitions this season.

As for Fulham, that performance was something of an anomaly during a campaign built on strong form at Craven Cottage and held back by terrible results on the road; only Newcastle and Sheffield United have collected fewer than their six points from 10 Premier League away games.

Go for Gakpo

Gakpo

Having been substituted just before the hour mark in their 2-0 win at Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday it feels incredibly likely that CODY GAKPO will be included in the Liverpool XI.

Slightly under the radar, the Netherlands forward has managed to move on to eight goals for the season, with the vast majority coming away from the league.

He has scored in every round of the Carabao Cup so, which makes his position in the market as only the fourth-most likely Reds player to get on the scoresheet and subsequent 19/10 price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal.

BuildABet @ 40/1

  • Liverpool -1.0 handicap
  • Cody Gakpo to score anytime
  • Diogo Jota to score anytime
  • Joao Palhinha to be carded
  • Palhinha to commit 3+ fouls

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Fulham's Joao Palhinha

JOAO PALHINHA will likely be a busy man once again on Wednesday night.

The Premier League's tackler leader - he has made 18 more than any other player this season - made five challenges and committed four fouls at Anfield a month ago but quite remarkably avoided a caution.

The Portugal midfielder has 10 for club and country this season and nine in his last eight appearances.

Team news

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk could return from illness for Liverpool but Dominik Szoboszlai remains out injured.

Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Asia Cup respectively, while Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are long-term absentees.

Fulham quintet Joao Palhinha, Raul Jimenez, Willian, Antonee Robinson and Tom Cairney sat out the FA Cup win over Rotherham and are expected to return.

Tim Ream and Adama Traore remain missing through injury, while Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are at AFCON.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; McAllister, Gravenberch, Jones; Jota, Gakpo, Elliott.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Pereira, Cairney; Willian, Jimenez, Reid.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (09/01/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS