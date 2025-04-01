Liverpool vs Everton tips, best bets, Merseyside derby preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 16/1 Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime

The final Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park did not disappoint, although the meeting at Anfield should be a bit more composed. James Tarkowski volleyed in a last-gasp equaliser to spark scenes of pure joyous chaos among the Everton faithful and full-time scenes which saw Abdoulaye Doucouré and Curtis Jones shown straight reds.

Liverpool recovered their form and yet back-to-back defeats to PSG and Newcastle transformed a potential trophy-laden season into one of just league success in the space of a few days. You can never be upset in winning the Premier League title but there will be some slight disappointment based on how the season was looking at one point. Everton are transformed under David Moyes with just one loss from their last ten in all competitions. From relegation candidates to an organised outfit and one now a mile clear of the drop. The odds may favour a home win, and while that should be the case, it may not be as easy as those prices suggest.

What are the best bets? It's more than reasonable to expect Everton to be on the back foot for large parts of the game at least. Liverpool are cruising to the title but will want to ensure they finish the campaign in the strongest possible fashion. We, of course, don't need to highlight the potential bragging rights on offer here too. The nature of the final few moments in the last meeting between the two sides will certainly sit in the minds of Liverpool more than it will Everton. They'll be desperate to not only ensure there isn't a repeat but to also get their own revenge. The Toffees will need to be on it defensively. The expectation will be that everyone plays a part and I'm interested in some of the prices surrounding JACK HARRISON in this contest.

Taking HARRISON for 1+ TACKLES & 1+ FOULS COMMITTED comes out at 8/5 which is certainly eye-catching considering the low lines on both. CLICK HERE to back Jack Harrison 1+ tackles & 1+ fouls with Sky Bet Harrison has achieved the tackles element in each of his last two outings while there were three despite not starting when they last faced Liverpool around six weeks ago. It's been a winning pick in five of seven league appearances under Moyes (I'm excluding a substitute appearance against Leicester where he played a few minutes) with fouls coming in four. A potential spot on the left side of attack would be ideal as he tracks back to try and stop Mohamed Salah but it's not a problem if he's on the right. With a good price available on two very low lines, the bet comes in backing Harrison for defensive involvement.

Team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss the entire of April through injury

Liverpool will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold although it's unclear how much involvement he'll see for the remainder of the season with a rumoured summer move to Real Madrid on the verge of completion. Joe Gomez is also out but there is hope that Conor Bradley will be fit enough to start after he returned to training this week. Ryan Gravenberch departed the Netherlands' training camp early during their recent Nations League campaign yet he is set to start here. Moyes is hopeful Vitalii Mykolenko will pass a late fitness test as the club's only senior left-back picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty. If he doesn't make it, Ashley Young is likely to continue on that side of the defence. Forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are all out injured, as is midfielder Orel Mangala.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz. Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Match facts Liverpool have won their last three Premier League home games against Everton, each by a 2-0 scoreline. They last won more consecutive home league Merseyside derbies between 1990 and 1994 (5), while they’ve never done so without conceding.

Following a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture, Everton are looking to avoid defeat in both Premier League meetings with Liverpool for the first time since 2020-21, when they won 2-0 at Anfield after a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton (W14 D9), winning five of the last six at Anfield.

26 of the 65 Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool have been drawn, with only Chelsea vs Manchester United finishing level more often in the competition (27). Indeed, Everton have also have drawn more Premier League matches than any other side this season (13), including each of their last four in a row.

Everton vs Liverpool has produced more red cards than any other fixture in Premier League history (25), with the Toffees’ 17 reds against the Reds also the most one team has against another in the competition. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) and Curtis Jones (Liverpool) were both sent off late on in the reverse fixture in February.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in 26 of their 29 Premier League games this season, including each of their last nine in a row, and their last 12 in a row at Anfield. Should they score twice here, they will be the first side in English top-flight history to score 2+ goals in as many as 27 of their opening 30 matches of a campaign, a record currently held by Everton in 1894-95 (26).

Everton are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (W4 D5), last going longer without defeat in December 2013 under Roberto Martínez (10). Indeed, it’s the Toffees’ longest unbeaten run going into a league meeting with Liverpool since February 2010 (also 9), when they lost 1-0 at Anfield under David Moyes.

David Moyes has won none of his 19 Premier League away games against Liverpool, the joint-most any manager has faced an opponent on the road without a single victory in the competition (Moyes also 19 vs Chelsea). As Everton boss, he drew six of his 11 league visits to Anfield (L5), including his last one in May 2013 (0-0).

Everton have scored 41% of their Premier League goals this season from non-penalty set-pieces (13/32), a league-high ratio. By contrast, Liverpool have scored the lowest share of their goals in the competition this season from non-penalty set plays at just 6% (4/69).

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League Merseyside derbies for Liverpool against Everton (6 goals, 2 assists), both scoring and assisting in this season's reverse fixture at Goodison Park. The only players to score and assist in both of their Premier League matches against Everton in a single season are Chris Sutton in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95.