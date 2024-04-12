Liverpool vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Liverpool to win from behind at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
After scaring Manchester City last weekend, next up is a trip to Anfield for Crystal Palace.
Interestingly Palace were the same price to beat City last week as Atalanta were to beat Liverpool in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Italian side put the Reds to the sword winning 3-0 thanks to a brace from former West Ham frontman Gianluca Scamacca.
Despite boasting the second best defensive record in the Premier League (30), it was a torrid defensive display for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
With the Carabao Cup secured, knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League looking increasingly unlikely, Klopp may only have the league to focus on in his swansong season.
Oliver Glasner’s side opened the scoring against the treble winners last weekend and have made a habit of netting first under the Austrian, doing so in six of his seven games in charge.
This was also the case against Tottenham where the Lilywhites rallied late to net three times. We also saw a second half flurry of goals from City at Selhurst Park which suggests Palace do not have the legs yet to instigate Glasner’s plans for the full 90.
Backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN FROM BEHIND appeals at 7/1.
How the thumping in Europe will impact Liverpool remains to be seen.
To be honest, I think we’re more likely to get a reaction but if Klopp whips Anfield into a frenzy, we could see more mistakes at the back.
Dominik Szoboszlai has a right foot like a traction engine and he usually finds the target with it averaging 0.60 shots on target per 90 this term.
Combining the Hungarian to test Dean Henderson in the visitors goal with Daniel Munoz to have two shots and Jean-Philippe Mateta to net provides some interest. The latter has netted four times under the new Eagles boss.
Klopp will be without Joel Matip, Allison Becker and Thiago on Sunday and after dropping points at Old Trafford, he is expected to shuffle his deck.
Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.
As for the visitors, Glasner is confirmed to be without seven players. Michael Olise made a cameo from the bench last weekend and could start alongside Eberechi Eze at Anfield.
In central midfield, Adam Wharton has been a revelation since joining from Blackburn and should again partner Will Hughes.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Olise; Mateta
Odds correct at 1300 BST (12/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.