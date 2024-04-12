Liverpool vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

After scaring Manchester City last weekend, next up is a trip to Anfield for Crystal Palace. Interestingly Palace were the same price to beat City last week as Atalanta were to beat Liverpool in the Europa League on Thursday. The Italian side put the Reds to the sword winning 3-0 thanks to a brace from former West Ham frontman Gianluca Scamacca.

Despite boasting the second best defensive record in the Premier League (30), it was a torrid defensive display for Jurgen Klopp’s side. With the Carabao Cup secured, knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League looking increasingly unlikely, Klopp may only have the league to focus on in his swansong season.

What are the best bets? Oliver Glasner’s side opened the scoring against the treble winners last weekend and have made a habit of netting first under the Austrian, doing so in six of his seven games in charge.

This was also the case against Tottenham where the Lilywhites rallied late to net three times. We also saw a second half flurry of goals from City at Selhurst Park which suggests Palace do not have the legs yet to instigate Glasner’s plans for the full 90. Backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN FROM BEHIND appeals at 7/1. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win from behind with Sky Bet How the thumping in Europe will impact Liverpool remains to be seen. To be honest, I think we’re more likely to get a reaction but if Klopp whips Anfield into a frenzy, we could see more mistakes at the back.

BuildABet @ 55/1 Daniel Munoz 2+ shots

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score anytime

Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Dominik Szoboszlai has a right foot like a traction engine and he usually finds the target with it averaging 0.60 shots on target per 90 this term. Combining the Hungarian to test Dean Henderson in the visitors goal with Daniel Munoz to have two shots and Jean-Philippe Mateta to net provides some interest. The latter has netted four times under the new Eagles boss.

Team news Klopp will be without Joel Matip, Allison Becker and Thiago on Sunday and after dropping points at Old Trafford, he is expected to shuffle his deck. Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez could be replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

As for the visitors, Glasner is confirmed to be without seven players. Michael Olise made a cameo from the bench last weekend and could start alongside Eberechi Eze at Anfield. In central midfield, Adam Wharton has been a revelation since joining from Blackburn and should again partner Will Hughes.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz Crystal Palace: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Olise; Mateta

Match facts Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W11 D2) since a 2-1 home loss in April 2017.

Since winning three consecutive away league games against Liverpool between 2015 and 2017, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last six at Anfield (D1 L5).

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 28 Premier League home games, winning 22 and drawing six. However, they’ve not kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight at Anfield, last having a longer run between December 1998 and May 1999 (9 games).

Having won their first Premier League game under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last five. They’ve lost their last two, but haven’t lost more consecutively since a run of four in March last year.

Crystal Palace have conceded around 10 goals more than expected in the Premier League this season (54 goals conceded, 44.3 xG against), with only Sheffield United having a bigger such difference in the competition this term (82 conceded, 61.2 xG against).

Liverpool have conceded around seven goals fewer than expected in the Premier League this season (30 conceded, 36.5 xG against), with only Manchester United having a bigger such difference in the competition this term (46 conceded, 58.2 xG against).

Liverpool have won 27 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, including in their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in the reverse fixture. There are just three instances of a team winning more in a single campaign – Newcastle in 2001-02 (34), and Manchester United in both 2020-21 (31) and 2012-13 (29).

Liverpool have had 629 shots in the Premier League this season, at least 70 more than any other side. Indeed, their average of 20.3 shots per game this term is the third highest on record (since 1997-98) in a single Premier League campaign, after Chelsea in 2009-10 (21.9) and 2008-09 (21).

Darwin Núñez has had more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (100). He’s the first Liverpool player other than Mohamed Salah to have 100+ in a single campaign since Philippe Coutinho (106) and Roberto Firmino (100) did so in 2016-17.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored four goals in his last six league games for Crystal Palace, with his seven overall this season his best return in a single Premier League campaign. He opened the scoring for the Eagles in the reverse fixture against Liverpool, with Dwight Gayle in 2013-14 the last Palace player to score home and away against the Reds in a single season.