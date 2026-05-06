Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Arne Slot could not hide his frustration at to Manchester United on Sunday after Liverpool lost for the 18th time this season in all competitions.

The Reds manager was unhappy with VAR, and used his post-match media duties to first complain about that, but then laid it all out.

"The second goal... we lost it because we lost the ball in a stupid position so we have to first look at ourselves," said the Dutchman. "This is a complete pattern over the season but there is also a pattern that we concede ridiculous goals."

To watch his team start so poorly, fight back from 2-0 down and then lose 3-2 will have been tough to swallow. At least they fought.

It turned out, rather predictably, the Chelsea players' decision to turn up for an FA Cup semi-final with Leeds at Wembley was very much a one-off, with interim boss Calum McFarlane left scratching his head with his team 2-0 down after just 15 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Blues were pathetic against Nottingham Forest, thrashed 3-1 to lose for a sixth successive Premier League game; Joao Pedro's stoppage-time overhead kick softened the scoreline and meant they avoided the ignominy of a club record six league matches without scoring.