Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Liverpool to win to nil at 7/2 (General)
1pt Moises Caicedo 3+ fouls won at 11/4 (bet365)
Kick-off: 12:30 BST, Saturday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
Arne Slot could not hide his frustration at to Manchester United on Sunday after Liverpool lost for the 18th time this season in all competitions.
The Reds manager was unhappy with VAR, and used his post-match media duties to first complain about that, but then laid it all out.
"The second goal... we lost it because we lost the ball in a stupid position so we have to first look at ourselves," said the Dutchman. "This is a complete pattern over the season but there is also a pattern that we concede ridiculous goals."
To watch his team start so poorly, fight back from 2-0 down and then lose 3-2 will have been tough to swallow. At least they fought.
It turned out, rather predictably, the Chelsea players' decision to turn up for an FA Cup semi-final with Leeds at Wembley was very much a one-off, with interim boss Calum McFarlane left scratching his head with his team 2-0 down after just 15 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
The Blues were pathetic against Nottingham Forest, thrashed 3-1 to lose for a sixth successive Premier League game; Joao Pedro's stoppage-time overhead kick softened the scoreline and meant they avoided the ignominy of a club record six league matches without scoring.
Victory for LIVERPOOL will guarantee a place in next season's Champions League and there is little reason to believe they won't do so.
They have won half of their last 14 league games to grind their way into the top four, with Anfield (W5 D1 L1) their unsurprising backbone.
The only top-flight home matches they have failed to win in their last seven were courtesy of last-gasp goals, with Tottenham equalising in stoppage time and Manchester City dramatically scoring twice in the closing stages before Dominik Szoboszlai received one of the most bizarre red cards in Premier League history.
Liverpool are a fair bit of odds-on, but 7/2 TO WIN NIL against a team who cannot buy a goal, so that has to be the obvious way in.
Three of the Reds' last five home victories in all competitions have come in this manner.
I'll also stay with an angle that paid dividends last weekend and back MOISES CAICEDO 3+ FOULS WON at 11/4.
This has been a winner in two of his last three games, with Caicedo fouled multiple times in 19 of his 49 appearances this term.
Liverpool's tendency to press the opposition has meant at least one opposing central midfielder has been fouled multiple times in all of their last six fixtures - twice they have fouled someone four times.
Kobbie Mainoo was backed to draw two fouls last weekend and delivered in the first half. Casemiro was also fouled twice.
Caicedo is too short at 5/6 for 2+ fouls, but the jump up to 11/4 for 3+ is worth the added risk.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (6/5/26)
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