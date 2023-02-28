Jurgen Klopp’s men appeared to be turning a corner when they secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on home soil before travelling to Newcastle and becoming the first team to leave with all three points this season.

However, they were quickly brought back down to earth as they suffered a humiliating 5-2 home defeat in the first leg of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid, surrendering a two-goal lead in the process. Their most recent outing saw them draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace which isn’t the biggest surprise considering both teams registered under 1.00 xG.

But on a more positive note, Liverpool have now kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time this season which began a game after they were thumped 3-0 in the reverse fixture against upcoming opponent Wolves.

The Reds have struggled away from home this season but in front of their home fans, the level of performance always goes up and they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways by dispatching a Wolves outfit that have looked toothless on their travels this season.