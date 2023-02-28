Travel-sick Wolves take on Liverpool at Anfield in this midweek clash. George Gamble selects a best bet and thinks this could be a tight affair.
1.5pts Liverpool win and under 3.5 goals at 13/10 (General)
Jurgen Klopp’s men appeared to be turning a corner when they secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on home soil before travelling to Newcastle and becoming the first team to leave with all three points this season.
However, they were quickly brought back down to earth as they suffered a humiliating 5-2 home defeat in the first leg of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid, surrendering a two-goal lead in the process. Their most recent outing saw them draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace which isn’t the biggest surprise considering both teams registered under 1.00 xG.
But on a more positive note, Liverpool have now kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time this season which began a game after they were thumped 3-0 in the reverse fixture against upcoming opponent Wolves.
The Reds have struggled away from home this season but in front of their home fans, the level of performance always goes up and they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways by dispatching a Wolves outfit that have looked toothless on their travels this season.
The visitors' wins over Liverpool and Southampton respectively alleviated a lot of pressure and appeared to be breaking them away from a potential relegation battle. But a narrow 1-0 loss to Bournemouth prior to a 1-1 draw with Fulham sees them just three points clear of danger.
They’ve accrued just 24 points so far this season, but it’s worth pointing out that 14 of those have come from nine matches under the tutelage of Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui.
Although Wolves boast plenty of creative talent in their ranks, fashioning goal-scoring opportunities has proved troublesome. According to Infogol’s xG (expected goals) table, Lopetegui’s men have registered just 12.6 xG away from home this season, scoring only nine times.
Compare that with the fact that they have conceded 18 goals from 16.7 xGA (expected goals against) and it starts to paint a picture of inefficiency at both ends.
Both sides have got their issues and it’s unlikely to be a free-flowing game. However, in front of their home fans, Liverpool have the quality to edge this one.
Eight of the 11 Premier League games to take place at Anfield this season have produced fewer than four goals and every single one of Wolves road trips have also witnessed under 3.5, making the 13/10 on LIVERPOOL WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS hold plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (28/02/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.