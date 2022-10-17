Fresh from a big win over Manchester City, Liverpool welcome West Ham on Wednesday, and George Gamble selects his best bet for the clash.

Anfield was rocking for the visit of Manchester City and they raised the volume when they sensed their side really needed it. A victory like that does wonders for confidence and West Ham are the unfortunate side that now have to face a Liverpool outfit with their tails up. The visitors have lost three of their five away league outings and another loss could be on the cards.

Mohamed Salah was the man for the big occasion once again as he lifted the ball over an onrushing Ederson to score the only goal of the game on Sunday against Manchester City. Across all competitions on home soil this campaign, the Egyptian has only failed to have a shot on target once and given he’s still getting in all of the right positions, it’s only a matter of time until he’s consistently scoring again. After his excellent performance at the weekend, he’ll be desperate to be amongst the goals once more. The visitors have shown some weaknesses on the road and the last place they would want to visit is an upbeat Anfield.

The Hammers come into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Southampton and away from home, their left-hand side has often been targeted and they may struggle to contain Liverpool’s number 11. The winger has notched nine goals in ten Premier League appearances against David Moyes’ side - against no other team has he managed to score more. He also has some personal records in his sights. His goal at the weekend saw him go level with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in terms of league strikes at Anfield. Now he’s looking to chase down Robbie Fowler to become the Reds leading home goalscorer in this competition. CLICK HERE to back Mohamed Salah to score anytime with Sky Bet Salah has got on the scoresheet in four of his last five home league appearances against West Ham and with many bookmakers having him below evens to strike here, the 11/10 makes plenty of appeal.

Liverpool v West Ham best bets and score prediction 2pts Mohamed Salah to score anytime at 11/10 (bet365) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1230 BST (17/10/22)