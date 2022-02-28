Carabao Cup winners Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup as they take on Norwich. Tom Carnduff has found a best bet to back.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts 3+ corners each team at evens (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The advantage of this game in comparison with some of the others taking place in the FA Cup fifth round is that we have a very recent meeting between these two sides to look back at. Liverpool beat Norwich 3-1 in the Premier League on February 19 and they'll be aiming for a similar outcome here. The bookmakers believe it will happen - the hosts a very short 1/7 for victory in 90 minutes. It's hard to disagree with the prices given the contrasting form of both sides and Liverpool's showings at Anfield. Even with the success at Wembley on Sunday, we know the focus will firmly be on winning matches.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Liverpool's success in the Carabao Cup is fairly unusual given their showings in domestic cup competitions under Jürgen Klopp. They've made it clear that their focus is on the Premier League and Champions League. However, their depth in key positions has allowed them to challenge in everything they are involved in and the FA Cup is no different. A young team saw off Shrewsbury before a team that resembled more closely to the starting XI beat Cardiff. There will be first team involvement again here and - with Liverpool a very short price because of it - the one betting area that is of interest is corners. The Reds comfortably won the corner count in 90 minutes against Chelsea but the are 1/25 to take more here. Instead, there is appeal in the even money available on 3+ CORNERS EACH TEAM. CLICK HERE to back 3+ corners each team with Sky Bet Liverpool's involvement in this speaks for itself, with only Manchester City (233) taking more corners than Liverpool (201) in the Premier League this season. They should hit three with little issue.

Norwich would feel like a riskier selection earlier in the season but recent form has shown that they can get to this marker. Taking at least three corners has become a regular occurrence. The Canaries have taken 3+ corners in six of their last seven games in all competitions - a run that includes contests against Manchester City and Liverpool. With Liverpool's involvement and their outright price influencing the odds in the other markets, the value comes in an even money shot involving both sides to take at least a handful of corners.

Liverpool v Norwich best bets and score prediction 2pts 3+ corners each team at evens (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1150 GMT (28/02/22)