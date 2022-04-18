Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night and Tom Carnduff picks out three best bets to back.

This was one of the Premier League's all-time great fixtures but Liverpool host Manchester United with both teams in completely contrasting positions. Jürgen Klopp's Reds are relentless. The quadruple dream is still alive after seeing off Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final while they face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals. For United, their decline is evident every single week we unfortunately have to endure watching them. They just about got past bottom club Norwich at Old Trafford at the weekend and the performances in recent weeks have done little to prevent us from believing this will be anything but a comfortable home victory.

The last time these two met Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners with the result wrapped up in the 38th minute as they raced into a 3-0 lead. Those five goals came from 3.57 xG - it was hardly a fluke result given the performance. There is every chance we see this game end up in a similar outcome. Liverpool are on a completely different level to this flat United side. Throw in a few injuries for the visitors and we can see just how bad their current situation is. At a best price of 11/10, there is appeal in taking LIVERPOOL (-1 HANDICAP) TO WIN. This is something they have achieved on multiple occasions at Anfield. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool (-1 handicap) to win with Sky Bet In 15 home Premier League games this season, Liverpool have averaged 2.97 expected goals for (xGF) per outing, conceding 0.73 expected goals against (xGA) across that period. It's remarkable strength in front of their own supporters - as United should find out. In their last ten across the Premier League and Champions League, both home and away, Liverpool's average expected goal difference (xGD) has been +1.68. Six of those have been at home - the xGD in those games has been +2.08.

On the flip side, Manchester United's has - as expected - been a lot worse. The xGD at a much lower +0.16 per game. However, those figures were boosted by performances back in February. Focus on Premier League and Champions League in March and April and their true recent form is evident. The last six has seen an average of -0.32 xGD per game - a run that includes games against relegation threatened Everton and Norwich.

In the player markets, we're going for the 9/2 on CRISTIANO RONALDO TO BE SHOWN A CARD. We could go into fouls statistics and the such but game state will play a big part in this. CLICK HERE to back Cristiano Ronaldo to be shown a card with Sky Bet When things aren't going right, the phrase 'head's gone' applies in a big way. He sees bookings for dissent and was shown a card for lashing out at Curtis Jones when 3-0 down in this fixture at Old Trafford. Here's the interesting fact. Ronaldo has been booked in six Premier League games this season - all six came when Manchester United were not winning the game.

Five of those came in games that they would fail to secure all three points in. The only one they won was away at Leeds. However, at the point he was shown a card, Leeds had just come back to make it 2-2 minutes earlier. At 66/1, we're also having a small play on RONALDO TO BE SENT OFF. While it hasn't happened recently, he can consider himself lucky that he hasn't crossed the line already this season. CLICK HERE to back Cristiano Ronaldo to be sent off with Sky Bet None more so than when these two sides met at Old Trafford. The incident with Jones came from pure frustration with no intention of winning the ball. Multiple kicks out at the Liverpool midfielder could have been viewed differently by another referee. Add in the Anfield crowd making sure he knows about every small mistake and there could be another point where he goes too far on an opposition player. Backing RONALDO to be booked should go hand-in-hand with a comfortable LIVERPOOL VICTORY.

