Liverpool welcome Leeds to Anfield in the final bit of Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts ensured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable win at the Johan Cruyff Arena, goals courtesy of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot either side of halftime putting the game to bed early.

It would still take a minor miracle for the Reds to finish top of group A, however, the manner of the victory in Ajax will boost the spirits in Merseyside ahead of a return to domestic action this weekend.

Having things tied up in Europe with a gameweek to spare will also allow Jurgen Klopp to focus on recovering some ground on the top four in the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit five points behind Newcastle in 5th, with a game in hand, however, they have struggled for consistency.

Klopps side have only won back-to-back league games on two separate occasions, most recently following up wins over Manchester City and West Ham with a shock defeat to basement boys Nottingham Forest.

The visit of Leeds promises to be an exciting fixture, as two front foot based teams face off.