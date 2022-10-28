Liverpool welcome Leeds to Anfield in the final bit of Premier League action on Saturday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
1.5pts Darwin Nunez anytime goalscorer at 21/20 (bet365)
The hosts ensured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable win at the Johan Cruyff Arena, goals courtesy of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot either side of halftime putting the game to bed early.
It would still take a minor miracle for the Reds to finish top of group A, however, the manner of the victory in Ajax will boost the spirits in Merseyside ahead of a return to domestic action this weekend.
Having things tied up in Europe with a gameweek to spare will also allow Jurgen Klopp to focus on recovering some ground on the top four in the Premier League.
Liverpool currently sit five points behind Newcastle in 5th, with a game in hand, however, they have struggled for consistency.
Klopps side have only won back-to-back league games on two separate occasions, most recently following up wins over Manchester City and West Ham with a shock defeat to basement boys Nottingham Forest.
The visit of Leeds promises to be an exciting fixture, as two front foot based teams face off.
The Reds have put nine past United over the last two games without reply and this could follow suit, putting 14 past them in the four league meetings since Leeds EPL return.
With over 3.5 goals a touch under even money the bookmakers celery fancy a goallanden affair here, which is why the goalscorer market is worth delving into.
DARWIN NUNEZ looks too large TO SCORE ANYTIME at 21/20 given Liverpool’s frontman underlying data.
The Uruguayan international tops the divisions charts for non-penalty xG per 95 averaging 1.04, which is considerably higher than team mate Mohamed Salah, yet the former is odds on to find the net on Saturday evening.
Nunez has scored three league goals, averaging four shots per game and 1.4 shots on target.
Staggeringly, he has missed six big chances, which suggests he has been unfortunate not to have found the net more times as does his xG tally of 4.29.
The visitors have shipped 15 goals over their last eight games, only keeping one clean sheet against Aston Villa over that period and were very fortunate to do so with Villa generating an xG of 2.58.
Jesse Marsch could be forced to leave out central defender Liam Cooper, who faces a late fitness test, and his absence will leave the visitors even more vulnerable defensively.
Score prediction: Liverpool 5-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 100/1)
Odds correct at 1020 BST (28/10/22)
