Covid-19 marshals prior to the Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal at Elland Road
Liverpool v Leeds and Wolves v Watford postponed because of Covid-19

By Sporting Life
12:28 · THU December 23, 2021

Liverpool versus Leeds and Wolves against Watford, both 12:30 GMT kick-offs on Boxing Day, have been postponed because of coronavirus.

They are the first Premier League fixtures of the festive period to be called off, joining a growing a list of postponements.

In a statement, the League said: “The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority.

“The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.

“The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness.

“The club’s training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League.”

The statement continued: “Watford FC continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace FC last Saturday was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United.”

