Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool v Fulham tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
13:18 · MON May 01, 2023

James Cantrill previews Liverpool's Premier League game against Fulham, picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Both teams to score at 22/25 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Liverpool edged a seven goal thriller against Tottenham on Super Sunday, a game that depicted their subpar season pretty well.

The Reds became the second team in the space of a week to race into a sizable lead against Spurs, three goals to the good within 15 minutes.

It was a glimpse of the Liverpool of last season, a side that still had a chance of an unprecedented quadruple this time last May.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

Liverpool 1/4 | Draw 21/4 | Fulham 19/2

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

It was a familiar story though as poor game management followed Liverpool’s relentless press and Spurs found a way back into the game through Harry Kane before temporarily completing the comeback via Richarlison stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men conceded three goals, an xGA of 1.86 and four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) with Spurs hitting the woodwork twice.

The German supremo seems to be struggling to transition his side away from gegenpressing to something a bit more possession based.

Offensively, his side are the best in the Premier League, posting a xG of 74.

Defensively, they rank worse then Crystal Palace and Brentford though, shipping an xGA of 53.7.

Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here at the prices available, it is a bet that has clicked in each of the Reds last five games, with 21 games scored over that period.

I have plenty of faith in Fulham finding the net at Anfield, even in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s absence.

They scored against Manchester City, the best defensive unit in the division, in their last game.

The Cottages have found the net in 73% of their Premier League games this season.

Liverpool v Fulham best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Both teams to score at 22/25 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)

Odds correct at 1310 GMT (01/05/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS