2.5pts Both teams to score at 22/25 (Unibet)

It was a glimpse of the Liverpool of last season, a side that still had a chance of an unprecedented quadruple this time last May.

The Reds became the second team in the space of a week to race into a sizable lead against Spurs, three goals to the good within 15 minutes.

Liverpool edged a seven goal thriller against Tottenham on Super Sunday, a game that depicted their subpar season pretty well.

It was a familiar story though as poor game management followed Liverpool’s relentless press and Spurs found a way back into the game through Harry Kane before temporarily completing the comeback via Richarlison stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men conceded three goals, an xGA of 1.86 and four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) with Spurs hitting the woodwork twice.

The German supremo seems to be struggling to transition his side away from gegenpressing to something a bit more possession based.

Offensively, his side are the best in the Premier League, posting a xG of 74.

Defensively, they rank worse then Crystal Palace and Brentford though, shipping an xGA of 53.7.

Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here at the prices available, it is a bet that has clicked in each of the Reds last five games, with 21 games scored over that period.

I have plenty of faith in Fulham finding the net at Anfield, even in Aleksandar Mitrovic’s absence.

They scored against Manchester City, the best defensive unit in the division, in their last game.

The Cottages have found the net in 73% of their Premier League games this season.