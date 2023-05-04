Brentford will look to exploit Liverpool's ropey defence in the Premier League on Saturday, James Cantrill has an 11/5 best bet with that in mind.

Poor finishing and lackadaisical defending are to blame for Liverpool’s drop off this campaign. Offensively, they should be one of the best sides in the Premier League. The Reds have racked up an xG of 75.7, bested only by Manchester City (76.7), yet Jurgen Klopp’s side have only scored 66 goals, in comparison, City have bagged 87. Defensively, they have conceded an xGA of 54.5, outperforming that by over 12 goals, and they have the man between the sticks to thank for that.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Liverpool 4/9 | Draw 19/5 | Brentford 21/4

Alisson has made 100 saves this campaign, but has been picking the ball out of his net a fair few times recently. The Brazilian’s clean sheet against Fulham was his first in six league games, which is a concern as the Reds have faced West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds over that period. IVAN TONEY will be fancying his chances off adding to his tally at Anfield, and at 11/5, looks good value to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Ivan Toney to score anytime with Sky Bet With six games remaining, Brentford’s frontman has already hit 20 for the season. A figure dwarfed by Erling Haaland’s tally, but it is a strike rate that could have won the Golden Boot over the past four seasons, when 23 was the number to beat. Toney has averaged 0.44 goals per 90, he’s scored at the Emirates, St James’ Park and hit the double at the Etihad, proving he can do it against the best.

