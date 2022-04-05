Joe Rindl has the best bet and preview for Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Liverpool to beat Benfica to nil at 14/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The quadruple is still on for Liverpool despite dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in a pulsating match at the Etihad last time out. The Reds are now relying on the champions to drop points if they are to return to the top of the Premier League table. A tall order, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will again have a chance to rattle their rivals with an FA Cup semi-final against them next weekend. Before that though they must focus on the small matter of hosting Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Liverpool v Benfica (agg: 3-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV channel: BT Sport 2 Liverpool 1/4 | Draw 21/4 | Benfica 9/1

In Portugal last week, Liverpool were their dominant selves, with Luis Diaz’s late goal helping them to a 3-1 victory. Their win was justly deserved. They created an expected goals total of 3.51 to Benfica’s 1.18. Few will be brave enough to back the Portuguese visitors to progress from this tie. It has been 20 years since Liverpool were last eliminated from the Champions League knockout stages after prevailing in the first leg - advancing from 12 such ties. In all competitions the Reds are on the charge. They have won five of their past six matches and have lost just once since Christmas Day.

Overturning a two-goal deficit is going to be a mighty task for Benfica, the side who currently sit third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, 14 points off Porto in first. Benfica don’t have a great record on the road in the Champions League either, having won just two of their last 12 games away from home in the competition, including qualifiers. Their chances will likely rest on Darwin Nunez, whose strike in the first leg gave the Portuguese outfit a slight glimmer of hope. The in-demand Uruguayan netted a hat-trick at the weekend in a 3-1 league success over Belenenses to take his tally to 31 goals in all competitions this season.

