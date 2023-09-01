Sporting Life
Liverpool's Mo Salah

Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad's £150m offer for Mohamed Salah

By Sporting Life
13:02 · FRI September 01, 2023

Liverpool have rejected a £150million offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia for some time and it is understood a verbal offer was made on Friday for the winger.

Liverpool are thought to have rejected it out of hand, however, and consider the matter closed as the Egypt international is not for sale.

Al-Ittihad's offer is reported to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

Jurgen Klopp, when asked about the prospect of Salah leaving, said: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

