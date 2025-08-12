Liverpool need reinforcements if they are to compete this season

Liverpool find themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. The Reds are currently favourites to retain their crown.

Arne Slot’s side coasted to their 20th league title last term, finishing ten points clear of their nearest rivals despite failing to win a match in the month of May. After opting not to bolster their squad last summer, Liverpool have spent in excess of £200million so far during the current window. If reports are to be believed, another £150million could be spent before the month comes to a close as the Reds look to add Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi to their squad.

It’d be quite the statement having already signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were retained, both penning new two-year deals at Anfield, putting the Reds in a strong position heading into the new campaign. On paper, Liverpool’s starting XI is stronger than ever before. While Frimpong doesn’t have the passing ability of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has already shown he can be a creative threat for the Reds down the right flank, just in a completely different way. Kerkez is a physical upgrade on Andrew Robertson and a huge upgrade on Kostas Tsimikas. The arrival of Wirtz bolsters Slot’s attacking options and adds depth to the midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai now able to take up a deeper role within the team. The Dutch tactician trusts Ekitike which immediately makes him a better fit for the squad than Darwin Nunez was at the end of his Liverpool career.

Milos Kerkez is one of a number of new faces at Liverpool

The Reds are younger, quicker and more physical than last season. It is easy to understand why so many view them as favourites. Adding £230m+ of talent to a title winning team means there are certain expectations. One of them is that you go back-to-back, regardless of what the opposition do. But it’s never quite as straightforward as that. To cover the cost of this lavish summer spending spree, sales have been made and will continue to be made. For example, Harvey Elliott remains but a move away from Anfield appears to be a formality at this stage. The squad is already looking a little thin in key areas. Nunez was sold to Al Hilal while Luis Diaz traded Merseyside for Munich. Federico Chiesa is expected to return to Italy too. Coupled with the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, it means Liverpool are four senior attackers down on last season. So far, just Ekitike has arrived.

Hugo Ekitike is expected to lead the line for Liverpool

This seems to have gone under the radar when discussing Liverpool this summer. It is quite clear that they also want to bring in Isak too, much to the annoyance of a lot of people. Jamie Carragher, speaking on The Overlap, said as much recently: "He [Alexander Isak] will be an amazing signing, but from a fan’s point of view, for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150 million on Isak. "You [Martyn Ziegler] just said he’s Liverpool’s number one target, and I can probably imagine that, but there’s something about Liverpool buying another striker [Hugo Ekitike], and he’s backup. "Something about it doesn’t feel right to me. I know Liverpool need numbers, for a number of reasons, at the top of the pitch." Liverpool don’t just need numbers. They need quality. If we’re being blunt, the signing of Isak probably isn’t enough either. If Isak does join and Chiesa departs as expected, the Reds are down from six senior options to just four. Rio Ngumoha looks to be a talent but he can’t be expected to come in and replace Cody Gakpo if needed, for a required period of time. There’s also AFCON in January which means Salah could be missing for a stretch. Frimpong could fill in there but should Liverpool be in a position whereby, after a record breaking summer, they’re having to shoehorn players into roles to cover?

Jeremie Frimpong brings an attacking threat from full-back

It makes even less sense from a squad building perspective when you consider Conor Bradley, the player Frimpong is vying for minutes with, is quite injury prone. As is Joe Gomez, the squad’s current utility player. During the month of January, all it takes is for an injury to Bradley and your right side is made up of Frimpong and Gomez, two players not in their best positions, during a key run of games. The truth is, for Liverpool to compete next season, Slot needs further reinforcements in attack as well as the defence. Jarell Quansah has not been replaced in the squad following his sale to Bayer Leverkusen. Guehi is liked but at the time of writing he’s still Crystal Palace captain. Also at the time of writing, Liverpool have Van Dijk, Gomez and Ibrahima Konate as centre-back options. Slot has had to use Trey Nyoni, Robertson, Tsimikas, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch as centre-backs during pre-season to make up the numbers.

Ryan Gravenberch has been providing cover at centre-back

Failure to add another centre-back, perhaps even two, before the window closes, puts this group into 2020/21 territory. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool ended up fielding a centre-back pairing of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson due to an injury crisis and ended the campaign with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips in their backline. It turned what could’ve been a title challenge into a battle for top four. If the Reds avoid injuries and are able to add Isak and Guehi to their squad, a title challenge is the bare minimum expected. They could go far in the Champions League too. In a one-off game, this team can beat anyone. However, failure to bring in relevant quality and quantity could see the Reds fall short in every competition, despite the money they’ve spent. Right now, it is finely balanced. How they end the transfer window will likely shape their season. A strong end, with aggressive signings would see a strong campaign.