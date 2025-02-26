Liverpool boss Arne Slot given two-match touchline ban following derby dismissal

James Tarkowski’s equaliser deep into stoppage time at the end of the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park provoked chaotic scenes, with both Slot and Hulshoff sent off by Michael Oliver along with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

An independent regulatory commission has now given Slot and Hulshoff touchline bans after they admitted charges of using an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards the match officials, with Slot to pay a fine of £70,000 and Hulshoff £7,000.

The Football Association also announced Everton have been fined £65,000 and Liverpool £50,000 for failing to ensure their players and/or staff did not behave in an improper way.

Slot and Hulshoff were both dismissed after approaching Oliver after the final whistle. Speaking about the incident at a press conference two days later, Slot admitted his emotions had got the better of him and he had “made the wrong decision”.

“I should have acted differently after the game, but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did,” the Dutchman said.

Jones and Doucoure clashed after the Everton player celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans, leading Jones to confront him before players and staff from both sides raced over.

Slot will miss Wednesday’s home game against Newcastle and the visit of Southampton on March 8 but can be on the touchline for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Paris St Germain.

Liverpool assistant first-team coach John Heitinga will take on touchline duties in their absence.