Liverpool boss Arne Slot given two-match touchline ban following derby dismissal

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff have both been handed two-match touchline bans after being sent off in the angry aftermath of the 2-2 draw at Everton earlier this month.
James Tarkowski’s equaliser deep into stoppage time at the end of the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park provoked chaotic scenes, with both Slot and Hulshoff sent off by Michael Oliver along with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.
An independent regulatory commission has now given Slot and Hulshoff touchline bans after they admitted charges of using an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards the match officials, with Slot to pay a fine of £70,000 and Hulshoff £7,000.
The Football Association also announced Everton have been fined £65,000 and Liverpool £50,000 for failing to ensure their players and/or staff did not behave in an improper way.
Slot and Hulshoff were both dismissed after approaching Oliver after the final whistle. Speaking about the incident at a press conference two days later, Slot admitted his emotions had got the better of him and he had “made the wrong decision”.
“I should have acted differently after the game, but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did,” the Dutchman said.
Jones and Doucoure clashed after the Everton player celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans, leading Jones to confront him before players and staff from both sides raced over.
Slot will miss Wednesday’s home game against Newcastle and the visit of Southampton on March 8 but can be on the touchline for next week’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against Paris St Germain.
Liverpool assistant first-team coach John Heitinga will take on touchline duties in their absence.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.