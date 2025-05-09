Liverpool and Kevin De Bruyne: The unlikely partnership which could work

Manchester City have made a habit out of upsetting club legends over recent years.

Ilkay Gündogan left the Etihad on a free transfer to join Barcelona after playing a key part in Pep Guardiola’s side winning the treble in 2022/23. City did look to extend his stint with the club but their efforts appeared to offend the Germany international. Speaking to German publication BILD, Gundogan revealed what had transpired: "In the end, it wasn't about a year or two. It didn't hit the runtime. City waited a relatively long time for the talks to really get more intense. If that had happened a little earlier, the starting position would have been different.” He’s since returned to the club after a disappointing spell with Barca. But it doesn’t erase the fact he was disappointed with their efforts to retain him the first time around.

History appears to be repeating itself. Kevin De Bruyne isn’t going to be offered a new deal with the club. He’s leaving the Etihad at the end of the season after 10 trophy filled seasons in the North West. The Belgian maestro evidently feels the club are making a mistake. After his match-winner against Wolves recently, the No17 was interviewed and he didn’t hold back: "I have shown I can still play here. Otherwise I don't do what I do these last four or five weeks. A lot of team-mates have spoken to me, they are sad also that I have to go. It goes like this in life, but the way I am performing is the way I should be." Across his last five games in the Premier League, De Bruyne has two goals and an assist. During this period, City have claimed 13 points, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Kevin De Bruyne has still been contributing for Manchester City

It is this form that has seen them climb the table. They’re now three points behind second-placed Arsenal with a game against bottom-of-the-table Southampton to come. Earlier in the year, there was talk that City might miss out on a place in the Champions League. Now there’s a real possibility they finish the season as runners-up. Their £200million spending spree in January helped, but the return of De Bruyne has been a catalyst. Even though his campaign has been blighted by injuries, the soon-to-be 34-year-old has proven himself to be key for City. Only Savinho (eight) has more assists than De Bruyne in the Premier League (seven) for Manchester City this term. Erling Haaland is the only player to have more goal involvements for City this season. The former Chelsea youngster has made quite the impression in his 1,600 minutes this season.

Signing him would be worth the gamble. It’s a gamble City should be taking. If they don’t, another top club should. Aston Villa have reportedly held internal discussions over whether to make a move for the experienced midfielder. MLS clubs San Diego and Inter Miami were believed to be keen but, if he’s to move to America, Chicago Fire are current favourites for his signature. Reports suggest he’s against a move to Saudi Arabia. So where does it leave him? According to reports in Italy, Napoli want him but face competition from Liverpool, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. James Pearce has since revealed the Premier League champions haven’t made an offer, but there still might be legs to it. He’s far removed from your typical Liverpool signing, but the Reds have branched out previously when they moved for Thiago. It didn’t necessarily work out, he was injured a lot and there was an over reliance on him, but this squad is different.

Kevin De Bruyne couldn't join Arne Slot's Liverpool...could he?

Arne Slot has the squad that allows him to manage the minutes of someone like De Bruyne. If he’s happy to be part of the rotation rather than a starter, he could be a game-breaker for the Reds in key moments. There’s also a versatility to him that Slot would no doubt find useful. Against certain opposition, he could play the Dominik Szoboszlai role. We don’t yet know what Liverpool 2.0 looks like under Slot but there’s a chance he could play across the forward line. He could also play at the base of the midfield as the progressor the Reds desperately need following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He’s still pulling the strings for City, after all. For example, against Crystal Palace, he had 10 shot-creating actions. He finished the game against Aston Villa with eight.

This term, across 1,600 minutes, he has an expected assists (xA) per 90 average of 0.44. He’s also averaging 7.9 progressive passes per 90, a figure that only one Liverpool player, Alexander-Arnold, can better while he’s also averaged 6.08 shot-creating actions. Even in a struggling Manchester City team, he’s making things happen. The kicker here is that De Bruyne is a Liverpool fan. “My favourite club is Liverpool and my favourite player is Michael Owen,” De Bruyne admitted as an 11-year-old while with Genk. “And I would love to play there one day.” The former Wolfsburg man doubled down on that stance back in 2019 after being asked about his support of Liverpool. He said: "I was a Liverpool fan. My family that live in England were all Liverpool supporters so I was, too. I loved Michael Owen because I was really small like him and quick, too. I compared myself to him at the time. I liked [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldinho too – those really skilful players." Right now, the Reds are set up for short-term success having extended Virgil Van Dijk (a close friend of De Bruyne) and Mohamed Salah for two more years. Why not add the City man to this squad to maximise what could be won during this period?