Liverpool agree Ryan Gravenberch deal with Bayern Munich

It is thought that Gravenberch is set to fly to Liverpool sign a five-year deal with the Reds, with a medical scheduled for Friday.

Gravenberch was absent from Bayern Munich's training session on Thursday with the hope that his transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side will be approved.

The 21-year-old will be another addition to Liverpool's midfield after Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all moved to Anfield earlier in the transfer window.