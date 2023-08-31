Liverpool agree Ryan Gravenberch deal with Bayern Munich

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
It is thought that Gravenberch is set to fly to Liverpool sign a five-year deal with the Reds, with a medical scheduled for Friday.
Gravenberch was absent from Bayern Munich's training session on Thursday with the hope that his transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side will be approved.
The 21-year-old will be another addition to Liverpool's midfield after Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all moved to Anfield earlier in the transfer window.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.