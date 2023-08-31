Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool agree Ryan Gravenberch deal with Bayern Munich

By Sporting Life
21:08 · THU August 31, 2023

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

It is thought that Gravenberch is set to fly to Liverpool sign a five-year deal with the Reds, with a medical scheduled for Friday.

Gravenberch was absent from Bayern Munich's training session on Thursday with the hope that his transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side will be approved.

The 21-year-old will be another addition to Liverpool's midfield after Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all moved to Anfield earlier in the transfer window.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS