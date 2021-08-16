Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Jurgen Klopp's men dominate at Anfield

Burnley – who had won 1-0 on their last visit to the ground in January to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the league – caused the hosts some problems but could not prevent another defeat, a week on from losing their opener 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Jota, scorer of the first goal in the 3-0 win at Norwich last weekend, gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead with an 18th-minute header.

Amid the huge noise pre-match at what was the first Premier League game at a packed Anfield since March 2020, there was applause to pay tribute to individuals who had lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, including Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, who died in July.

When the action got under way, Jota sent a third-minute header wide and Burnley – wearing numbers one to 11 on their shirts in a throwback to the past – appeared to go close as Dwight McNeil drilled a shot against the post, only for the flag to go up for offside.

Alisson Becker saved a header from Chris Wood in the 17th minute, and McNeil then went down in the Liverpool box under pressure from Trent Alexander-Arnold, with referee Mike Dean saying no penalty.

Moments later the Reds were in front as Jota connected with Kostas Tsimikas’ delivery from the left and headed home.

Alisson was called into action again soon after, getting down to push away a McNeil strike, before Mohamed Salah saw an effort turned behind by Pope and Virgil Van Dijk headed over from the resulting corner.

Salah then thought he had doubled the advantage in the 26th minute, being fed by Harvey Elliott – the 18-year-old making his first Premier League start – and stroking a shot into the corner of the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Mane and Naby Keita saw efforts go off-target as the hosts continued to search for a second goal, before Alisson was beaten to the ball at the other end by James Tarkowski, whose header bounced wide.