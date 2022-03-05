Sporting Life
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Sadio Mane goal pulls Reds closer to City

By Sporting Life
19:43 · SAT March 05, 2022

Sadio Mane scored the goal which saw Liverpool beat West Ham 1-0 but defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was the architect of a victory which reduced Manchester City’s gap at the top to three points.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

Infogol xG: 2.10-1.53

The England right-back was the visitors’ tormentor-in-chief as his varied passing range in the attacking third was coupled with a brilliant goalline clearance to secure a ninth clean sheet in 13 appearances.

It meant West Ham’s former Everton boss David Moyes left Anfield without a win for the 18th time, a Premier League record for one manager at a single ground.

That was mainly down to the excellence of Alexander-Arnold, who with the pass for Mane’s 27th-minute goal equalled Steven Gerrard’s record of 16 assists in a single season and beat his own previous best from 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It was not the only time he cut through the visitors’ defence but equally important was his athletic effort to hook clear Pablo Fornals’ dinked effort over goalkeeper Alisson Becker just yards before it crossed the line.

