Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Diogo Jota gives Reds victory in Merseyside derby

Diogo Jota's second-half strike proved to be the difference as Liverpool moved closer to the Premier League title with a 1-0 victory over Everton.

The forward connected with Luis Diaz's lay-off to beat Jordan Pickford just before the hour mark and push the Reds 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top. It could have been a different story though with Beto proving to be problematic for the Liverpool defence - the forward struck the post and saw a goal ruled out for offside in a lively first-half.

"The Reds BURST through on derby night!" 🎙️



Diogo Jota opens the scoring in the Merseyside derby in front of the Kop! 💥

And it was one which also contained controversy as James Tarkowski avoided a red card despite high, studs-up contact on Alexis Mac Allister just 11 minutes in. "It's so obvious it's not necessary for me to comment," was Liverpool boss Arne Slot's verdict on the Tarkowski decision when speaking to Sky Sports. "I'd prefer to talk about Diogo's goal or Curtis Jones' performance or something else than the red card incident."

🗣️ "That's a potential leg breaker"



Gary Neville believes James Tarkowski was 'very lucky' to escape red for this challenge on Alexis Mac Allister 😳

A major talking point surrounded the only goal of the game too with Diaz in an offside position from Ryan Gravenberch's initial pass. As Diaz made 'no clear attempt to play the ball' the goal was allowed to stand, although it's a rule which Slot admits he isn't in favour of. “Do I like the rule? No, I don’t like the rule," he said in his post-match press conference. "It’s a rule that is not helping the team that wants to attack. Normally we go to the halfway line, they kick the ball long to a player who is in an offside position, and my centre-backs feel like they have to head the ball away." "But the execution of the rule was fortunately for us today, well done in that situation."

Toffees boss David Moyes, however, was clear in his belief that the goal shouldn't have been allowed to stand. “Liverpool were the better team, no complaints with that," he admitted. "We had some opportunities and we did a great job, we were resilient. "But it is disappointing to lose to a goal that is clearly offside. It is quite an easy one to give."