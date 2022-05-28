Sporting Life
UCL final halt-time verdict

Live and in-play verdict: Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League final

By Sporting Life
21:43 · SAT May 28, 2022

Our expected goals (xG)-powered Infogol model delivers its half-time verdict in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, using the information gleaned so far to predict how the second half could play out.

HALF-TIME SCORE

  • Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

  • Liverpool 0.63-0.10 Real Madrid

PREDICTED % CHANCE

  • Liverpool 42% | Draw 37% | Real Madrid 21%

HALF-TIME ODDS

A delayed kick-off was short on attacking action early on, the first attempt coming in the 16th minute. Liverpool dominated the ball, however, before creating a flurry of small chances.

Real Madrid have registered just one shot at goal, as opposed to Liverpool's ten attempts, mostly pinned back by Jurgen Klopp's side. Karim Benzema's disallowed goal near the break the closest Real have come to scoring.

Liverpool were the value pick pre-match, but the prices make no appeal at the half. No bet is advised.

CLICK HERE to bet in-play

FOOTBALL TIPS